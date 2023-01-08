Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results
Men's leagues
Results for Admiral National Championship
Results for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 15 - 0 Blackwood
Caerleon 7 - 24 Cwmbran
Caldicot 17 - 24 Newport HSOB
Talywain 34 - 0 Pill Harriers
Ynysddu 40 - 0 Oakdale
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 18 - 13 Treharris
Cowbridge 3 - 13 Aberdare
Gilfach Goch P - P Cilfynydd
Llanishen 20 - 14 Llantwit Fardre
Llantrisant 0 - 69 Abercwmboi
Taffs Well 7 - 31 Abercynon
Division 2 North
Bangor 14 - 3 Newtown
Colwyn Bay 21 - 9 Mold
Nant Conwy II 5 - 34 WrexhamRhyl & District 25 - 8 Abergele
Shotton Steel 15 - 17 Welshpool
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports P - P Builth Wells
Heol y Cyw 12 - 27 Ystradgynlais
Maesteg Celtic 15 - 10 Resolven
Pencoed 16 - 10 Pyle
Porthcawl 15 - 17 Aberavon Quins
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Tycroes
Kidwelly 37 - 17 Fishguard
Loughor 5 - 29 Burry Port
Mumbles 39 - 7 Milford Haven
Pontyberem 10 - 29 Nantgaredig
Tenby United 17 - 24 Pontarddulais
Division 3 East
Garndiffaith 13 - 0 Abertysswg
Llanhilleth 3 - 44 Abertillery B G
Machen 32 - 24 Blaina
Rhymney 32 - 15 RTB Ebbw Vale
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Usk
Division 3 East Central
Canton 20 - 22 Pentyrch
CR Cymry Caerdydd 6 - 9 Cardiff Quins
Fairwater 0 - 14 Llanharan
Penarth 45 - 5 Tylorstown
Penygraig 45 - 13 Old Illtydians
Pontyclun 5 - 18 St Albans
Division 3 North East
Dinbych II 0 - 24 Bro Gwernant
Machynlleth 14 - 8 Bala II
Mold II 20 - 12 Llanidloes
Rhosllanerchrugog 21 - 20 COBRA II
Ruthin II 44 - 5 Flint
Division 3 North West
Bethesda II 10 - 34 Llandudno II
Bro Ffestiniog P - P Holyhead
Caernarfon II P - P Rhyl & District II
Porthmadog 10 - 10 Menai Bridge
Pwllheli II 58 - 10 Llangefni II
Division 3 West Central
Baglan 8 - 44 Vardre
Cwmafan 17 - 26 Abercrave Stars
Swansea Uplands P - P Cwmllynfell
Tonmawr 10 - 10 Taibach
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron P - P Pembroke Dock Quins
Cardigan 3 - 20 Neyland
Laugharne P - P Tregaron
Llangwm 6 - 64 St Clears
Llanybydder 3 - 48 Lampeter Town
St Davids 11 - 21 Haverfordwest
Division 3 West B
Betws P - P Llandybie
Bynea 10 - 51 Tumble
Cefneithin 11 - 18 Llangadog
Llandeilo 9 - 13 Amman United
Penygroes P - P Furnace United
Trimsaran 17 - 20 New Dock Stars
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 12 - 0 Blackwood Stars
Chepstow 39 - 0 New Panteg
Nantyglo 12 - 3 Fleur De Lys - abandoned - rain
New Tredegar 0 - 22 Newport Saracens
Whitehead 26 - 3 Hafodyrynys
Division 4 East Central
Gwernyfed 10 - 8 Cefn Coed
Llandaff North 0 - 29 Llandaff
Llantwit Major 18 - 7 Caerau Ely
Tonyrefail 29 - 17 Old Penarthians
Treherbert 12 - 6 Ynysowen - abandoned - rain
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 3 - 13 Maesteg
Bryncethin P - P Glyncorrwg
Glais 10 - 16 Crynant
Penlan P - P Briton Ferry
Pontyrhydyfen 0 - 37 Cefn Cribwr
Division 5 East
Bettws P - P Pontllanfraith
Crickhowell 12 - 10 Crumlin
Division 5 East Central
Brackla 11 - 5 Tref y Clawdd
Cardiff Internationals 9 - 7 Sully Sports
Hirwaun P - P Ferndale
Llandrindod Wells 12 - 26 Ogmore Vale
Pontycymmer P - P Whitchurch
Division 5 West Central
Banwen 0 - 27 South Gower
Cwmgwrach 5 - 9 Rhigos
Cwmtwrch 5 - 16 Fall Bay
Pontardawe P - P Penybanc
Pontyates 0 - 10 Pantyffynnon - abandoned - rain
Seven Sisters 3 - 10 Tonna
Division 6 East
Forgeside 33 - 0 Trefil
Girling 5 - 27 Abersychan
Hartridge 19 - 6 Cwmcarn United
Magor 12 - 5 West Mon