England winger Breach made the move from Harlequins last summer

Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier 15s season thanks to an easy 52-5 win at Worcester Warriors.

Neve Jones, Sarah Beckett and Sisilia Tuipulotu scored two tries apiece to make it six wins from six.

Emma Sing also scored a try and added five conversions.

In Saturday's other game, England international Marlie Packer scored a hat-trick as Saracens overwhelmed basement side DMP Sharks 89-0.

Packer was one of a number of Red Roses returning for the champions after the Rugby World Cup.

Her international team-mate Poppy Cleall also got on the scoresheet, scoring twice, while Jess Breach marked her debut after moving from Harlequins in the summer with a first try for her new club.

Holly Aitchison and May Campbell scored twice while Kelsey Clifford, Lotte Clapp, Coreen Grant, Sydney Gregson and Louise McMillan also crossed as their side warmed up for a clash next weekend with second-placed Exeter who they beat in last season's final.

Exeter travel to Sale Sharks in one of Sunday's two games, while Loughborough Lightning host Wasps.