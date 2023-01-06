Scott Buckley scored two tries for Munster

United Rugby Championship - Munster v Lions Munster (12) 33 Tries: Buckley (2), O'Donoghue, Patterson, L. Coombes Cons: Healy 4 Lions (3) 3 Pens: Hendrikse

Munster moved up to fifth in the United Rugby Championship table with a bonus-point 33-3 victory over the Lions at Musgrave Park in Cork.

Jordan Hendrikse put the South African side in front but tries from Scott Buckley and Reds captain Jack O'Donoghue had the province 12-3 ahead at the break.

Paddy Patterson went over after 48 minutes to extend the home side's lead and Liam Coombes' late score made sure of the extra point before Buckley finished off the rout.

A third straight defeat in the competition keeps the Lions in 11th, while Munster will likely slide back down the standings following the rest of the weekend's results.

Jordan Hendrikse kicked the visitors into an early lead off the tee but Buckley sneaked in from behind a determined Munster maul on 10 minutes to turn the tide.

A swirling wind forced Ben Healy's attempted conversion wide although the out-half was flawless in the difficult conditions thereafter.

The slippery environment hindered both side's ability to hold onto the ball but Graham Rowntree's men eventually extended their lead after a long spell in possession when captain O'Donoghue came in off Patterson to burst through.

The hosts had the wind at their backs in the second half and Patterson seized the initiative as he raced from the edge of the 22 to score with Healy then making it a 16-point game.

Edwill van der Merwe threatened to reduce the deficit for the Lions on the wing but he was stopped by Healy before Alex Kendellen pounced to win a penalty for the province.

The visitors had won each of their previous four games outside their own nation but were met by stubborn home resistance in the second period, with the Reds guarding their territory well.

In what proved to be a comfortable evening for Rowntree's charges, they finally secured the bonus point on 75 minutes with a terrific try from Liam Coombes.

The Munster ace got on the end of a kick 30 metres from the line and stormed his way over before Buckley claimed his second of the game.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Fekitoa, Scannell, Coombes; Healy, Patterson; Wycherley, Barron, Salanoa; Kleyn, Coombes; O'Donoghue, Hodnett, Kendellen.

Replacements: Buckley, Kilcoyne, Archer, Hurley, O'Sullivan, Murray, Goggin, Campbell.

Lions: Horn; Pienaar, van Wyk, Louw, van der Merwe; Hendrikse, van den Berg; Smith, Botha, Ntlabakanye; Venter, Landsberg; Cairns, van Heerden, Tshituka.

Replacements: van Vuuren, Naude, Smith, Alberts, Sangweni, Warner, Lombard, Rass.

Referee: Hollie Davidson