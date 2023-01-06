Close menu

Six Nations: Harlequins' Nick Evans named England attack coach for tournament

Nick Evans
Nick Evans played 153 matches for Harlequins

England have appointed Nick Evans as attack coach on a short-term deal for the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

Evans, who coaches at Premiership club Harlequins, comes into a new coaching set-up after Steve Borthwick was named Eddie Jones' successor in December.

Martin Gleeson had held the attack position under Jones and no update has been given on his future with England.

"Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach," Borthwick said.

"We'd particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It's a great example of club and country working together."

Evans' deal with the Rugby Football Union is a short-term one and he will still work with Harlequins during the Six Nations fallow weeks.

The RFU confirmed he will return to his club position after the tournament.

Evans started coaching at Quins in 2017 following his retirement from rugby.

He played for Quins for nine years and internationally for New Zealand, winning 16 caps for the All Blacks.

  • Comment posted by Jimbo, today at 17:20

    New broom sweeps clean , old broom knows where the dust is .!!! All for a clear out and for Borths to put his personal stamp on things. Good luck, not expecting the 6 nations or the WC. just an improvement in results.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:19

    Awesome set up…..on paper.

    …and we all know what happens to houses made of paper!! 🔥

  • Comment posted by Yv765f, today at 17:12

    Good luck to him, he’s going to need it. 😂

  • Comment posted by PaulB, today at 17:09

    Does this mean we are going to go out and try and win, rather than try not to lose?

    • Reply posted by Yv765f, today at 17:16

      Yv765f replied:
      Agreed, been rubbish since 2003.
      Borthwick needs to turn them into winners in a few weeks. Massive ask cos the fans will be on his back immediately.

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 17:06

    Good news. Big fan of this. Time to clear out some of the dead wood

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 16:46

    Nick Evans is going to continue with Quins so his input is just limited to the six nations. I Hope it works as he is a good coach but it’s asking a lot to bring in a new system in a few weeks.

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 16:54

      Sid69 replied:
      many new players so hopefully a clean sheet. The like of Vinipolas, Hill, Nowell and Youngs should hopefully disappear...

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 16:46

    Will be very interesting to see who is in the 6N squad, - I suspect that a lot of the older players, often selected on previous performances, will be slightly concerned as the new regime could well mean out with the old in with the new.

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 16:54

      Sid69 replied:
      Who cares if they win. Blood new players after the RWC...

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 16:44

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:45

      SD replied:
      No.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 16:42

    Very interesting choice. Liked him as a player and Quins are a great side to watch.

    It's going to lead to an interesting dynamic between pragmatic SB and an attack minded NE. Will look forward to seeing how that will affect Marcus Smith's ability to play for England in the same way he plays for Quins and who he'll be partnered with.

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 16:41

    Based on England's recent attacking prowess. Gleeson should prepare to receive his P45 alongside Proudfoot who coached a pack that can't scrum, maul (attack or defence) and who apparently needed a third lock at 6 for the lineout to function at all. Smart short term choice - try before you buy!

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 16:27

    What attack?
    1st HYS for English rugby this year. Will compare the number with those opened for Ireland, Scotland and Wales until the 6N's concludes. Who do you think will have the most?

    • Reply posted by Munster, today at 16:31

      Munster replied:
      Since you haven't managed to make a constructive comment what does it matter?

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 16:25

    More intrigued by this appointment than any others the RFU have made in recent years…

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 16:24

    Would be a good, permanent appointment

  • Comment posted by trumpy, today at 16:24

    Good collaboration between club and country. Well done Quins. England need a creative spark and Nick Evans has created a 'jouer' style of rugby at Quins with points scored. Looking forward to see what impact NE can make. Good luck England coaching team.

  • Comment posted by PieNtries, today at 16:23

    He’s not ex RL and therefore doesn’t know enough…

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 16:21

    Prob couldn’t get out of Quins quick enough. Imagine having to spend everyday breathing the same air as the disgusting human Joe Marler.

    • Reply posted by Olly P, today at 16:27

      Olly P replied:
      He isn’t leaving if you can read the article

  • Comment posted by AL80, today at 16:20

    Gleeson?!

  • Comment posted by first five-eighth , today at 16:17

    Short-term doesn't exude confidence in the appointment and with him going back to Quins in between, all sounds a bit desperate and amateur.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 16:16

    Harlequins have one of the most successful attacks in Europe, so bringing in the coach that made this work seems sensible. Problem is their defence is rubbish, part of this is because of the high tempo high risk attack play. So it's a risk to try this at international level.

    • Reply posted by first five-eighth , today at 16:21

      first five-eighth replied:
      SB is known for territorial kicking game & defence.

      Is he suddenly going to look to play expansive rugby. I'm struggling to understand what he's trying to achieve here, seems to be a coach with contrasting philosophies & the short-term appointment (whilst Borthwick & Sinfield are long-term concerns me.

      All seems a bit makeshift & muddled but hopefully proved wrong.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 16:10

    Will only work if Borthwick allows the team to not fear defeat. The whole point about Quins is the mindset and the risk taking
    Hard to believe that the England coach can be that courageous given the need to win soon and often

