Six Nations: Harlequins' Nick Evans named England attack coach for tournament
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
England have appointed Nick Evans as attack coach on a short-term deal for the 2023 Six Nations Championship.
Evans, who coaches at Premiership club Harlequins, comes into a new coaching set-up after Steve Borthwick was named Eddie Jones' successor in December.
Martin Gleeson had held the attack position under Jones and no update has been given on his future with England.
"Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach," Borthwick said.
"We'd particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It's a great example of club and country working together."
Evans' deal with the Rugby Football Union is a short-term one and he will still work with Harlequins during the Six Nations fallow weeks.
The RFU confirmed he will return to his club position after the tournament.
Evans started coaching at Quins in 2017 following his retirement from rugby.
He played for Quins for nine years and internationally for New Zealand, winning 16 caps for the All Blacks.
It's going to lead to an interesting dynamic between pragmatic SB and an attack minded NE. Will look forward to seeing how that will affect Marcus Smith's ability to play for England in the same way he plays for Quins and who he'll be partnered with.
1st HYS for English rugby this year. Will compare the number with those opened for Ireland, Scotland and Wales until the 6N's concludes. Who do you think will have the most?
Hard to believe that the England coach can be that courageous given the need to win soon and often