Six Nations: Harlequins' Nick Evans named England attack coach for tournament

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments16

Nick Evans
Nick Evans played 153 matches for Harlequins

England have appointed Nick Evans as attack coach on a short-term deal for the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

Evans, who coaches at Premiership club Harlequins, comes into a new coaching set-up after Steve Borthwick was named Eddie Jones' successor in December.

Martin Gleeson had held the attack position under Jones and no update has been given on his future with England.

"Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach," Borthwick said.

"We'd particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It's a great example of club and country working together."

Evans' deal with the Rugby Football Union is a short-term one and he will still work with Harlequins during the Six Nations fallow weeks.

The RFU confirmed he will return to his club position after the tournament.

Evans started coaching at Quins in 2017 following his retirement from rugby.

He played for Quins for nine years and internationally for New Zealand, winning 16 caps for the All Blacks.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 15:49

    Great appointment. In the prem who’s backs have the most attacking threat and freedom? Quins.. if he can replicate their potency for England that would be great. England’s attack over the last 2/3 years has been average so this is a very welcome appointment

  • Comment posted by KingofAbertawe, today at 15:48

    cant see them starting with smith. He will no way be fit for international rugby after his injury. They are going to make Farel play smith ball.

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 15:46

    Genuinely an exciting appointment. Looking forward to seeing what the new coaching team can do in a short space of time.

  • Comment posted by Mindrago, today at 15:46

    All the luck in the world to him and the coaching team, I can't wait to see any differences in attitude within the playing team.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 15:45

    The dream coaching team. Excellent news.

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 15:44

    An excellent appointment. Hopefully, he can rejuvenate Englands attack, which has been moribund over the last couple of years. Picking far too many Coaches steeped in Australian Rugby League has not helped. It’s time for a fresh approach. If he can do for England what he has achieved with Quinn’s, then things can only be better.

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 15:42

    Finally . . . Eddie ball is dead!

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 15:42

    Wow- didn’t see that coming and suggests an exciting and attacking future for England.

  • Comment posted by beardyweirdy, today at 15:40

    Seems like a positive appointment. Plenty of talent for him to work with, let’s hope he can help get our backs playing positively with confidence and accuracy.

  • Comment posted by RugbyFan, today at 15:39

    England attacked quite well against the NZ. No coach on the planet is gonna turn England or Wales into a great attacking side. The problem is in England is that they're playing soccer, if soccer was massive in Oz and NZ most of the NZ and Aussie snacks would be tiki taki-ing and facing around on a soccer pitch.

    • Reply posted by Lewbop777, today at 15:43

      Lewbop777 replied:
      @ Rugby Fan ... You've clearly being on the grog this afternoon :-)

  • Comment posted by JS, today at 15:38

    Smith starting at 10 then… let’s see what happens to Faz under the new regime.

  • Comment posted by Bill Rees, today at 15:33

    Great appointment.

  • Comment posted by FulhamWasp, today at 15:32

    It’s great to see Borthwick challenging himself and bringing in diverse thinkers to his coaching team.

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, today at 15:28

    Just put my money on the England double. 6N and RWC.

    Good luck Borthwick and crew!

  • Comment posted by Lewbop777, today at 15:27

    A very shrewd signing by Borthwick - Sure that he will bring a lot of flare to our attack, which has quick frankly been woeful over the past few years....

