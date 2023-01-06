Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Irish international Rob Herring is back for the trip to Treviso

United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Ulster Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made five changes from the New Year's Day defeat by Munster as they prepare for Saturday's URC game against Benetton.

Mike Lowry and Nick Timoney come in along with a new front row of Eric O'Sullivan, Rob Herring and Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

Stewart Moore, Rory Sutherland, Tom Sutherland, Duane Vermeulen and the injured Marty Moore drop out.

Ulster lie third and seven points ahead of seventh-placed Benetton.

The derby defeat by Munster was Ulster's fourth loss in five games and they will be aiming to bounce back in Treviso.

The Kingspan Stadium side was also hit with the news this week that tighthead prop Marty Moore faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a 'significant' knee injury against Munster.

The Italians are in decent form with only one defeat in their last four URC outings although the Treviso-based side have not beaten an Irish province since 2017.

"We have really good players who are not playing as well as they want to, and some aspects of our system which may not be working as we want them to, but we have to trust in both of those," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"After a week of hard work, this game in Treviso is very important to us, and we need to get back to playing well again."

Benetton: Smith; Padovani, Brex, Menoncello, Ratave; Albornoz, Garbisi; Zani, Nicotera, Ferrari, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro (capt), Cannone.

Replacements: Maile, Traore, Pasquali, Favretto, Pettinelli, Hidalgo-Clyne, Umaga, Zanon.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Toomaga-Allen, Treadwell, Henderson (capt), Jones, Reffell, Timoney.

Replacements: Stewart, Sutherland, Warwick, O'Connor, Vermeulen, Doak, Moore, McIlroy.