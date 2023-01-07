Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mateo Carreras is now the Premiership's leading try-scorer with 11

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle: (28) 45 Tries: Carreras 3, Chick, Blamire, Moroni Cons: Connon 6; Pen Connon Leicester: (5) 26 Tries: B Youngs, Chessum, Gopperth, Jansen; Cons: Atkinson 3

Winger Mateo Carreras starred with a first-half hat-trick as Newcastle demolished champions Leicester at Kingston Park.

The Argentina international's three tries included a stunning 80-metre solo effort to put the Falcons 28-5 ahead.

Callum Chick, Jamie Blamire and ex-Tiger Matias Moroni were also on the scoresheet for a rampant home side.

Brett Connon converted all six tries, adding a second-half penalty as Newcastle leapt four places to seventh.

Newcastle: Penny, Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras, Connon, Stuart, Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Peterson, de Chaves, G Graham, Chick, Fearns

Replacements: Maddison, Mulipola, Palframan, Dalton, Marshall, Young, Schoeman, Obatoyinbo

Leicester: Steward, Potter, Scott, Kelly, Simmons, Atkinson, B Youngs, Cronin, Clare, Cole, Wells, Green, Chessum, Reffell, Liebenberg

Replacements: Taufete'e, Leatigaga, Heyes, Henderson, 0Ilione, Jansen, Van Poortvliet, Gopperth

Referee: Tom Foley