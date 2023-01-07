Newcastle Falcons 45-26 Leicester Tigers: Mateo Carreras grabs hat-trick in Falcons win
|Gallagher Premiership
|Newcastle: (28) 45
|Tries: Carreras 3, Chick, Blamire, Moroni Cons: Connon 6; Pen Connon
|Leicester: (5) 26
|Tries: B Youngs, Chessum, Gopperth, Jansen; Cons: Atkinson 3
Winger Mateo Carreras starred with a first-half hat-trick as Newcastle demolished champions Leicester at Kingston Park.
The Argentina international's three tries included a stunning 80-metre solo effort to put the Falcons 28-5 ahead.
Callum Chick, Jamie Blamire and ex-Tiger Matias Moroni were also on the scoresheet for a rampant home side.
Brett Connon converted all six tries, adding a second-half penalty as Newcastle leapt four places to seventh.
Newcastle: Penny, Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras, Connon, Stuart, Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Peterson, de Chaves, G Graham, Chick, Fearns
Replacements: Maddison, Mulipola, Palframan, Dalton, Marshall, Young, Schoeman, Obatoyinbo
Leicester: Steward, Potter, Scott, Kelly, Simmons, Atkinson, B Youngs, Cronin, Clare, Cole, Wells, Green, Chessum, Reffell, Liebenberg
Replacements: Taufete'e, Leatigaga, Heyes, Henderson, 0Ilione, Jansen, Van Poortvliet, Gopperth
Referee: Tom Foley