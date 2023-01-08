Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rob du Preez is the leading points scorer in the Premiership this season, taking his tally to 133

Gallagher Premiership Harlequins (6) 16 Tries: Marchant, David Pens: Allan 2 Sale (14) 24 Tries: O'Flaherty, R du Preez, Van der Merwe, Wiese Cons: R Du Preez 2

Sale cemented their top-two spot in the Premiership with a hard-fought bonus point win at third-placed Harlequins.

Tom O'Flaherty and Rob du Preez cut through the Quins defence to help the Sharks to a 14-6 half-time lead, with two Tomasso Allen penalties in reply.

Joe Marchant crossed to put the hosts three points behind before Akker van der Merwe finished off a driving maul.

Cobus Wiese powered over for Sale's fourth try and Nick David slid over late on for a Quins consolation try.

More to follow.

Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Baxter, Walker, Louw, Hammond, Herbst, White, Wallace, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Musk, Els, Kerrod, Matthews, Lawday, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard.

Sale: L James; Reed, S James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, Van Der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, Hill, T Curry, B Curry (capt), J-L Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Harper, Beaumont, Ross, Thomas, Curtis, Carpenter.

Referee: Wayne Barnes