Premiership Rugby: Harlequins 16-24 Sale - Sharks cement top-two spot
|Gallagher Premiership
|Harlequins (6) 16
|Tries: Marchant, David Pens: Allan 2
|Sale (14) 24
|Tries: O'Flaherty, R du Preez, Van der Merwe, Wiese Cons: R Du Preez 2
Sale cemented their top-two spot in the Premiership with a hard-fought bonus point win at third-placed Harlequins.
Tom O'Flaherty and Rob du Preez cut through the Quins defence to help the Sharks to a 14-6 half-time lead, with two Tomasso Allen penalties in reply.
Joe Marchant crossed to put the hosts three points behind before Akker van der Merwe finished off a driving maul.
Cobus Wiese powered over for Sale's fourth try and Nick David slid over late on for a Quins consolation try.
More to follow.
Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Baxter, Walker, Louw, Hammond, Herbst, White, Wallace, Dombrandt (capt).
Replacements: Musk, Els, Kerrod, Matthews, Lawday, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard.
Sale: L James; Reed, S James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, Van Der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, Hill, T Curry, B Curry (capt), J-L Du Preez.
Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Harper, Beaumont, Ross, Thomas, Curtis, Carpenter.
Referee: Wayne Barnes