Premiership Rugby: Harlequins 16-24 Sale - Sharks cement top-two spot

Rob du Preez scores a try for Sale Sharks at Harlequins
Rob du Preez is the leading points scorer in the Premiership this season, taking his tally to 133
Gallagher Premiership
Harlequins (6) 16
Tries: Marchant, David Pens: Allan 2
Sale (14) 24
Tries: O'Flaherty, R du Preez, Van der Merwe, Wiese Cons: R Du Preez 2

Sale cemented their top-two spot in the Premiership with a hard-fought bonus point win at third-placed Harlequins.

Tom O'Flaherty and Rob du Preez cut through the Quins defence to help the Sharks to a 14-6 half-time lead, with two Tomasso Allen penalties in reply.

Joe Marchant crossed to put the hosts three points behind before Akker van der Merwe finished off a driving maul.

Cobus Wiese powered over for Sale's fourth try and Nick David slid over late on for a Quins consolation try.

Harlequins: David; Murley, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Baxter, Walker, Louw, Hammond, Herbst, White, Wallace, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Musk, Els, Kerrod, Matthews, Lawday, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard.

Sale: L James; Reed, S James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R Du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, Van Der Merwe, Schonert, Wiese, Hill, T Curry, B Curry (capt), J-L Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Harper, Beaumont, Ross, Thomas, Curtis, Carpenter.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

