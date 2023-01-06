Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth celebrates victory over Cardiff with Adam Beard but the Wales lock will miss the Leinster match

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Leinster Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date : Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys' Wales quartet Adam Beard, Alex Cuthbert, Rhys Webb and Jac Morgan will miss the visit of United Rugby Championship (URC) leaders Leinster.

Head coach Toby Booth has made eight personnel changes from the side that defeated Cardiff.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is missing through injury with flanker Rhys Ruddock leading Leinster.

World player of the year Josh van der Flier is named among the replacements alongside Ireland lock James Ryan.

Full-back Cai Evans, wing Mat Protheroe, scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams, props Nicky Smith and Tomas Francis, hooker Dewi Lake, lock Rhys Davies and number eight Morgan Morris all start for Ospreys.

Booth says the schedule of six-day turnarounds has resulted in the alterations.

"When you are going through the relentless schedule against the quality of opposition, you are going to pick up injuries and a few people won't make it this weekend," said Booth.

"That's the collateral damage of playing the quality of opposition we have."

Since the season restarted after the autumn internationals, Ospreys have played two games in South Africa against Bulls and Sharks, which they lost, and suffered defeat in the Champions Cup at home to English champions Leicester.

They have since bounced back by beating French champions Montpellier away and triumphed in league derbies against Scarlets and Cardiff.

Now they face Irish heavyweights Leinster before the return European fixtures against Leicester and Montpellier.

"It is the toughest thing I have ever been involved in," said Booth.

"In relation to level of opposition, there is nothing comparable. It's extremely tough but exciting because it's a benchmark and [you are] challenging and pitting your wits against the very best.

"It is great for the boys to do that. It's good to get momentum in sport and I think we deserved more than we have been getting."

Unbeaten Leinster are flying high at the top of the table having won 11 league games this season, while Ospreys are 12th with three URC wins so far.

"Everybody talks about Leinster being champions-elect even before a ball is kicked," said Booth.

"If you look at the resources they have, strength in depth, support networks, they are effectively the superpower of the URC, everyone knows that."

Ospreys: Cai Evans; Mat Protheroe, Michael Collins, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles;Owen Williams, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis, Rhys Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Ethan Roots, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Huw Sutton, Harri Deaves, Matthew Aubrey, Joe Hawkins, Jack Walsh.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne, Charlie Ngatai, Jimmy O'Brien; Harry Byrne Cormac Foley; Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, Brian Deeny, Rhys Ruddock (capt), Scott Penny, Jack Conan.

Replacements: John McKee, Michael Milne, Vakhtang Abdaladze, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Rob Russell.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Dewi Phillips (WRU), Jason Bessant (WRU)

TMO: Matteo Liperini (FIR)