Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nathan Earle (right) scored two tries in 11 Premiership appearances for Newcastle

Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders have signed winger Nathan Earle from Newcastle Falcons.

The 28-year-old scored five tries in 17 games for the Falcons after joining from Harlequins in the summer of 2021.

Earle has won the Premiership title with both Saracens and Quins, and notched 23 tries in 53 league outings before his move to Kingston Park.

"I'm hugely excited about the challenge ahead. It's a club with a massive amount of ambition," he said. external-link

"As a player there is nothing more motivating than being in an environment that wants to win every game and are determined to progress to the very top of English rugby."

Ealing have won all 10 games in the Championship this season and are one point ahead of Jersey Reds, having played one game fewer than the islanders.

The team which finishes top of the table at the end of the campaign in April will be promoted to the Premiership, subject to meeting the minimum standards criteria.

Ealing won the second tier last season but were refused promotion after their home ground did not meet top-flight criteria, which require a minimum capacity of 10,001.

However, Championship clubs wanting to be promoted will now be given more time to reach the Premiership's stadium standards.

New rules for 2022-23 say a side must have a minimum capacity of 5,000 this month - but have permission and funding to increase it to 10,001.

Clubs have until the start of the 2024-25 season to construct larger stands.