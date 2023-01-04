Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hastings featured once as a replacement during the 2022 Six Nations

Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings will miss the Six Nations with a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old requires surgery after sustaining the damage during Gloucester's defeat at Leicester on Christmas Eve.

Hastings, who has scored 107 international points from 27 caps, missed the summer tour to Argentina with a hamstring problem.

He started November's win over Fiji but was withdrawn with a head injury.

Finn Russell returned as Hastings' replacement following his controversial omission from Gregor Townsend's original squad and started the remaining autumn Tests against New Zealand and Argentina.

Hastings' setback could potentially open the door for Scottish-qualified Munster fly-half Ben Healy, who has agreed to join Edinburgh next season.

Winger Darcy Graham and prop Zander Fagerson are Six Nations fitness doubts for Scotland, along with lock Scott Cummings and flanker Rory Darge.

Scotland's campaign kicks off with a Calcutta Cup match away to England on 4 February.

Townsend's side finished fourth in 2022, with wins over England and Italy.