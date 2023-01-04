Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Albert Tuisue has played 10 times for Gloucester this season

Gloucester's Albert Tuisue has been banned for two weeks after receiving three yellow cards this season.

The 29-year-old back row got his third yellow card for a dangerous tackle against London Irish on 31 December.

He had previously been sin-binned twice in October, once for dangerous play in a ruck against Exeter, and once for charging against Bath.

He will miss Friday's Premiership game against Saracens and the European Champions Cup tie against Leinster.