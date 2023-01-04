The Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals will be played next month

Premiership Rugby Cup: London Irish v Bath London Irish: (14) 26 Tries: Cornish 2, Scragg, Miller Cons: J Atkins 3 Bath: (0) 7 Try: Ellis Con: Harris

London Irish sealed the fourth semi-final spot in the Premiership Rugby Cup with a comfortable win against Bath.

Hooker Matt Cornish scored two tries as Irish cruised to victory, with Bath claiming their only points with the final play of the game.

Irish topped Pool C with four wins while Bath lost all four matches.

The Exiles join fellow group winners Exeter and Sale in the last four of the competition, with Northampton also through as the best runners-up.

The Bath defence weathered some early pressure at the Gtech Community Stadium but it was not until 19 minutes in that hooker Matt Cornish dived over after a powerful driving maul to put the hosts ahead.

Jacob Atkins slotted the extras but there was a lengthy stoppage soon after as the Exiles lost Logan Trotter to a serious-looking injury, which led to him being stretchered off after treatment on the field.

After the resumption, Ed Scragg scooped up to add the second try just before the half-hour to cap another spell of continuous pressure, with Atkins' boot making it 14-0.

Bath launched a couple of forays into Irish territory but could not sustain any pressure, and after the break the hosts extended their lead with Cornish picking up his second score after a good break from Caolan Englefield.

Atkins added the conversion but a Bath side featuring several young players dug deep to push the Exiles back midway through the half, only for Juan Schoeman to knock-on with the line at his mercy in what proved to be his final involvement before being replaced.

Irish dealt with a series of close-range line-outs before Isaac Miller was bundled over for the bonus-point try, with Atkins missing the conversion from the touchline, though it was Bath's Tom Ellis who had the final say with a consolation score in the dying seconds.

London Irish: Trotter, Williams, Dykes, Hitchcock, Poolman, J Atkins, Englefield, Cooke, B Atkins, Donnell, Scragg, Caulfield, Parker, Cornish, Gigena.

Replacements: Miller, Summerfield, Green, Brooke, Smart, O'Sullivan, Bradbury, Walsh.

Bath: Schoeman, Doughty, Griffin, Etete, Tonks, Ellis, White, De Carpentier, Carr-Smith, Worboys, Butt, Wright, Venter, De Glanville, Harris.

Replacements: Spandler, Stanley, Staddon, Read, Hennessey, Goss, Merigan, Millar-Mills.

Referee: Sara Cox.