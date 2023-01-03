Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Leinster's Johnny Sexton received treatment after sustaining the injury against Connacht

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is a doubt for the Six Nations opener against Wales next month because of a facial injury.

The Leinster fly-half has had a "procedure" on a cheekbone injury sustained in Sunday's URC derby win over Connacht.

Leinster have not set a date for a potential return.

Ireland start their Six Nations campaign against Wales on 4 February at Principality Stadium.

Sexton was injured in a clash of heads as he attempted to tackle Connacht's Jarrad Butler.

"It's good that he's had the procedure - now you set your timelines and goals, whatever they may be," said Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde.

Ireland host champions France in their second game on 11 February followed by an away encounter against Italy a fortnight later.