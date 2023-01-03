Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain injury doubt for Six Nations opener against Wales
Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is a doubt for the Six Nations opener against Wales next month because of a facial injury.
The Leinster fly-half has had a "procedure" on a cheekbone injury sustained in Sunday's URC derby win over Connacht.
Leinster have not set a date for a potential return.
Ireland start their Six Nations campaign against Wales on 4 February at Principality Stadium.
Sexton was injured in a clash of heads as he attempted to tackle Connacht's Jarrad Butler.
"It's good that he's had the procedure - now you set your timelines and goals, whatever they may be," said Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde.
Ireland host champions France in their second game on 11 February followed by an away encounter against Italy a fortnight later.
- Friends Will Be Friends: Stanley Tucci and his best friend talk about their love of food and art
- The girls paying for their parents' sins: Watch Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on BBC iPlayer now