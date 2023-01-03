Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dean Ryan took over as Dragons director of rugby in May 2019

Dragons have finally confirmed the departure of director of rugby Dean Ryan.

Ryan was absent from his role after the United Rugby Championship (URC) opening defeat against Edinburgh in September 2022, when he criticised his players.

His departure has only been officially confirmed almost four months later in a short statement from the region.

"We thank Dean for his contribution and wish him every future success," said chairman David Buttress.

Ryan's exit was only officially agreed after a financial settlement was reached.

The former Worcester Warriors coach also had a place on the Dragons board, a position he has now resigned from.

Ryan criticised his players after they began the URC season with a loss at Edinburgh, placing blame for the 44-6 defeat on his squad.

He was absent from training after that game, with head coach Dai Flanagan taking charge of first-team affairs.

Ryan had retained his director of rugby title in the summer of 2022 after his initial three-year contract concluded.

He was scheduled to take a less hands-on role following the summer arrival of Flanagan, but remained the region's front man until the Edinburgh defeat.

Dragons are 14th in the URC table with three wins and eight defeats in 11 league games.