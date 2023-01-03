Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marler has made more than 200 appearances for Harlequins since joining their academy in 2009

England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler made an offensive comment about Bristol flanker Jake Heenan's mother, which led to his six-week ban.

The 32-year-old also allegedly kicked Heenan on the ground, which led to the Bears player reacting and a fracas.

The incident took place during the first half of Bristol's 15-12 win over Quins on 27 December.

Marler accepted the charge at a disciplinary hearing last week, with four weeks of his ban suspended.

In the written judgement, Heenan said he "lost his head" after hearing Marler make the comment twice and when referee Karl Dickson did not intervene.

The 30-year-old New Zealander said his mother is currently ill in hospital.

In the evidence, Dickson added he was "made aware of a comment potentially said" by Marler in the 35th minute, but that he did not act as he did not hear it himself.

Marler, who has been capped 83 times, said he did not know Heenan's mother was unwell but that he did not think his actions constituted verbal abuse.

Rather, he added, it was a "poor, unimaginative attempt to 'sledge', another player".

He apologised to Heenan on Twitter after the match and also contacted him privately via WhatsApp, with Heenan accepting his apology.

The judgement called it a case which highlighted the "deeply unfortunate nature of making such comments".

"The insulting and offensive comments made by the player were wholly inappropriate; such comments should form no part of the modern game," RFU disciplinary panel chair Gareth Graham said.

Marler's "very poor disciplinary record" was considered by the panel in deciding the sanction he was given.

In 2016, he was banned for two weeks and fined £20,000 for language used towards Wales prop Samson Lee, and in 2020 he received a 10-week suspension for grabbing lock Alun Wyn Jones' genitals during a Six Nations game.

Marler has also been ordered to give a presentation to a local club or school, and to a Premiership academy, on the core values of the game.