London Irish are currently ninth in the Premiership table

London Irish have signed Australian centre Eddie Poolman from Sydney University.

The back has represented the university for the last two years in the New South Wales Shute Shield and won the Sydney Rugby Premiership title last year.

"Eddie is a capable player with a lot of potential. He has proved himself at a good level in Australia," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

Poolman, 23, is available to play for the Premiership club immediately.