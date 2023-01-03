Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siya Kolisi will continue to play for the Sharks until the end of the World Cup in October

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will join French Top 14 club Racing 92 on a multi-year deal after the World Cup in October.

Kolisi, 31, currently plays for South African side Cell C Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

He led the Springboks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019, where they beat England in the final.

The Sharks confirmed Kolisi had been granted an early release from his contract to complete the move to Paris.

"I want to give massive thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021 and for making me feel so at home in Durban," Kolisi said in a statement on social media.

"Their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential during a key period in my career."