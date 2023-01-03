Ben Healy celebrates after scoring a try against Ulster with Munster team-mates Gavin Coombes and Antoine Frisch

BBC Sport NI analyst Tony McWhirter says Ulster are "not quite in freefall, but not a long way from it" after losing to Munster on New Year's Day.

Ulster twice led by nine points in the United Rugby Championship game in Belfast but Ben Healy converted his own late try to secure a 15-14 Munster win.

That follows recent disappointing performances against Leinster, Sale and La Rochelle, plus a win over Connacht.

"The pressure is building on the players," reflected McWhirter.

"It's probably building within the management structure as well, although it's probably the lack of nous on the pitch at times that is letting them down - the decision-making on the park," added the former back-row forward, who helped Ulster win the European Cup in 1999.

"That lack of clinical edge in terms of putting teams away will have led to questions being asked."

McFarland's 'dangerous game'

Ulster coach Dan McFarland said on Sunday that it looked like his side "didn't care" in the first half of their last-gasp loss to Munster.

"I'm sure a lot has been said behind closed doors in recent weeks, a lot of soul searching and finger pointing," added McWhirter on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"For Dan to change tack and bring that into the open a bit more is a dangerous game. I don't see how that is going to help things.

"When you come out and say that your players don't care - personally I think he would have been better to keep his powder dry and almost get back to developing that siege mentality - 'them against us'.

"There's a time and a place - a behind closed doors setting where everyone has to front up.

"I'd much rather have that 'all together' type strategy because once these things become public you worry about schisms and fractures developing in the squad.

"It's important everyone pulls together and sings off the same hymn sheet."

'Attacking game has dried up'

Ulster's Sean Reffell prepares to tackle Paddy Patterson at Kingspan Stadium on Sunday

Ulster held a 22-3 lead over 14-man Leinster at the RDS before their Irish rivals hit 35 points without reply to win in early December.

That was followed by a 39-0 Champions Cup reverse at the hands of Sale and La Rochelle's win over McFarland's charges in Dublin - a game which was overshadowed by a pitch controversy.

Next up for the Irish province is a trip to Italy to face Benetton in the URC on Saturday, followed by a return to European action against Sale and La Rochelle.

"Ulster are up against it. We are at a stage of the season when the IRFU have input about who is and is not available but Dan McFarland has to know his best team and be able to get it on the pitch," continued McWhirter.

"Before the Leinster game they were going really nicely, but the second-half performance in that game, then away to Sale and that first half display against La Rochelle - they were always going to be tough games, but those three performances were not really up to scratch.

"They almost conspired to lose to Connacht [Jack Carty missed a late penalty as Ulster won 22-20] and then against Munster it wasn't inept, but really low key.

"It's more a lack of being able to score points. At the start of the season Ulster were running in tries for fun but that attacking side of their game seems to have dried up.

"The biggest issue for Ulster will be if performances continue to fall off then the crowd numbers will decrease and potential season ticket sales for next season will become a problem as well. Let's hope it doesn't come to that."