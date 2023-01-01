Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Munster replacement fly-half Ben Healy kicked the match-winning conversion in injury time moments after scoring his team's second try

United Rugby Championship - Ulster v Munster Ulster (9) 14 Tries: Baloucoune Pens: Cooney 3 Munster (0) 15 Tries: Patterson, Healy Cons: Healy Pens: Healy

Munster snatched a 15-14 victory over Ulster in the United Rugby Championship as Ben Healy's injury-time try and conversion stunned the home side.

Three John Cooney penalties put Ulster 9-0 up at half-time after a scrappy opening 40 minutes.

Paddy Patterson's 46th-minute try cut the margin before Robert Baloucoune's score put Ulster nine ahead once more.

But Healy's 74th-minute penalty cut Ulster's lead before pressure yielded the replacement's last-gasp scores.

Jack Crowley's sensational line break from his own 10-metre line to the edge of the Ulster 22 set up Munster's match-clinching score as they were camped on the home team's line before Healy finally broke the resistance.

Healy still had to gather himself to slot the conversion from just to the side of the posts and made no mistake to the obvious delight of Munster coach Graham Rowntree.

Munster's failure to beat an understrength Leinster on Boxing Day was another setback in a season of struggle up to now but this victory will move them up the table after they started the game in 11th position.

A desperately disappointing evening for Ulster included prop Marty Moore being stretchered off in the first half after sustaining a serious looking injury to his right leg.

Despite Munster's big effort after half-time, Baloucoune's 68th-minute try, set up by Stuart McCloskey's magnificent 30-yard pass, seemed set to ensure the home team's victory but the visitors displayed tremendous resilience to fight back to secure a victory that they deserved.

More to follow.

Ulster: S Moore; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Sutherland, Stewart, M Moore; Treadwell, Henderson (capt); Jones, Reffell, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Carter, Murphy, Doak, Flannery, McIlroy.

Munster: Haley; Daly, Frisch, Fekitoa, Earls; Crowley, Patterson; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Salanoa; Kleyn, McDonald; O'Donoghue (capt), Kendellen, Coombes.

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Archer, Hurley, O'Sullivan, Murray, Healy, Campbell.