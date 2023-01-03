Louis Rees-Zammit made his senior Wales debut against France in October 2020 and has played 22 internationals

Gloucester say Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit will not play club rugby before the 2023 Six Nations begins because of an ankle injury.

The British and Irish Lion was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester on 24 December and faces a race to be fit for Wales' Championship opener against Ireland on 4 February.

Rees-Zammit, 21, has been in a boot since the Leicester game.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington is unsure on his return date.

There was a delay on Rees-Zammit's scans because of the Christmas period, with Skivington initially saying he would be missing between two weeks and six months.

Now the scan results have been revealed, Skivington says Rees-Zammit will not play for the rest of January.

"He is walking around at the moment which is good news but is definitely not going to be back any time soon," said Skivington.

"I have not got an exact date of return because it's going to be around that Six Nations period.

"From my point of view, I plan for him not to be here for a few weeks.

"I am not sure exactly what week of the Six Nations it is that he will or won't get ready for, but he will not be playing for us in the next couple of weeks anyway.

"He has now been scanned. The medics are on top of it, I just know he is not going to be here for the Six Nations and therefore it's up to Wales to work out whether he is going to play for them."

Gloucester have four matches before the Six Nations starts. They face Saracens and Exeter in the Premiership on 6 January and 28 January respectively, with Champions Cup games against Leinster and Bordeaux-Bègles in between.

"I am being absolutely honest from my point of view, I know he is not available for me until that Six Nations period and I am moving on in that respect," said Skivington.

"I am hoping he will be available for some point of the Six Nations and beyond that.

"I have so many things going on with other injuries and people and I leave it to others.

"Hopefully he will ready for the start of the Six Nations, but there is no date [which has] been given to me.

"Whether it is because it is one of those injuries where it could kick on quicker - he is a young healthy bloke and hope he recovers as quick as anybody - or whether it's a debate - should he play this game or not - I am genuinely not sure."

Returning Wales coach Warren Gatland has other injury concerns ahead of the Six Nations.

Dragons lock lWill Rowlands and Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe have been ruled out of the tournament with shoulder injuries.

Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate is sidelined with a broken arm and Scarlets prop Samson Lee is a long-term casualty with an Achilles problem, while Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo is not expected to return until March with a hamstring problem.

Dillon Lewis, Josh Navidi, Josh Macleod, Ben Carter, Owen Watkin, Wyn Jones and Johnny Williams are also battling to be fit for the start of the tournament, while Ospreys centre George North is recovering from minor facial surgery.