Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marler has won 79 caps for England

England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler has been charged by the Rugby Football Union over comments made to Bristol flanker Jake Heenan.

Marler, 32, will face a disciplinary hearing on Friday after being cited for conduct prejudicial to the game.

The incident took place during Quins' 15-12 Premiership defeat on Tuesday.

"I love Joe Marler, but something was said and there was a reaction from Jake I have never seen before," Bristol rugby director coach Pat Lam said.

"We are all custodians of the game - players, coaches - and one thing we all value and we all work hard to keep is the right values and spirit."

Marler apologised to Heenan on Twitter after the match at Twickenham Stoop.

In 2016 Marler was banned for two weeks and fined £20,000 for calling Wales prop Samson Lee "Gypsy boy", and in 2020 he received a 10-week suspension for grabbing Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones' genitals during a Six Nations game.