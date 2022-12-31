Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens winger Sean Maitland got on the end of Owen Farrell's well-placed kick to register his side's second try

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (19) 35 Tries: Christie, Maitland, Riccioni, Lewington, Tompkins Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 2 Exeter Chiefs (3) 3 Pen: Simmonds

Saracens took their lead at the top of the Premiership back to 10 points with a dominant win over Exeter Chiefs.

Andy Christie's close-range try opened the scoring for the hosts after 10 minutes before Exeter's Joe Simmonds reduced the deficit with a penalty.

But Sarries hit back well through Sean Maitland, and Marco Riccioni's score on the stroke of half-time made it 19-3.

Alex Lewington added the bonus point after 71 minutes and Nick Tompkins went over from a driving line-out late on.

The win sees Saracens head into 2023 top of the league with only one defeat in their opening eleven Premiership matches, while the Chiefs remain in sixth and have now lost four of their last six league games.

More to follow.

Saracens: Goode, Malins, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland, Farrell, van Zyl, M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Isiekwe, Christie, Wray, B Vunipola

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Bello, Tizard, Earl, Davies, Lozowski, Lewington

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge, Nowell, Slade, Kata, Woodburn, Simmonds, Maunder, Sio, Yeandle, Williams, van Heerden, Gray, Grondona, Tshiunza, Fisilau

Replacements: Frost, Iosefa-Scott, Schickerling, Dunne, Pearson, Cairns, Hendrickson, O'Loughlin

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.