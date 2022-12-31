Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santi Carreras' late penalty for Gloucester means they end 2022 in fourth place in the Premiership table

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester (5) 8 Try: Alemanno Pen: Carreras London Irish (3) 6 Pens: Jackson 2

Santi Carreras kicked a last-minute penalty to give Gloucester a dramatic late Premiership win over London Irish.

In a tight first half, Gloucester led courtesy of Mati Alemanno's try, with Paddy Jackson's penalty cutting the deficit for the visitors.

The hosts were reduced to 14 men as Albert Tuisue saw yellow for a high shot on Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Jackson kicked the resulting penalty to give Irish a narrow one-point lead but Carreras then kicked for the win.

After Alemanno had powered over to give Gloucester the lead, Santiago Socino was stretchered off with a serious looking leg injury. George McGuigan came on to replace him and make his home debut.

There was more injury woe for Gloucester just moments later as Alex Craig was forced off, before Jackson's penalty closed out an edgy first 40 minutes.

Gloucester had a try ruled out by the TMO after the break as Ben Meehan's grubber kick was fumbled away but the score was disallowed for a knock-on in the build-up.

In the final stages, Jackson thought he had given the visitors a late win with another penalty but there was more drama to come.

The Cherry and Whites forced a scrum on halfway in the closing stages and then won a resulting penalty, which Carreras dispatched from long range to give the hosts a remarkable win.

Gloucester: Evans; May, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Carreras, Meehan; Elrington, Socino, Gotovtsev, Craig, Alemanno, Taylor, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: McGuigan, Saville, Knight, Jordan, Tuisue, Varney, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

London Irish: Loader; Luna, Janse van Rensburg, Jennings, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Goodrick-Clarke, Willemse, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Munga, Gonzalez, Pearson, Rogerson.

Replacements: Ruiz, Fischetti, Chawatama, Caulfield, Basham, Cunningham-South, Powell, Morisi.

Referee: Adam Leal.