Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath's victory over Newcastle ends a five-match losing run in all competitions

Gallagher Premiership Bath (7) 24 Tries: Lawrence, Hill, Spencer Cons: Bailey 3 Pen: Bailey Newcastle (10) 16 Try: Blamire Con: Connon Pens: Connon 3

Bath moved off the bottom of the Premiership as Ollie Lawrence, Ted Hill and Ben Spencer tries saw them beat Newcastle at a wet Recreation Ground.

They trailed 10-7 at half-time after Jamie Blamire's try for the Falcons but Bath controlled the second half for a fourth Premiership win this season.

Lawrence chased Spencer's kick to score the game's first try but Blamire was driven over to reply for Newcastle.

Hill and captain Spencer scored from close range to give Bath the victory.

The win broke a five-match losing run for Bath in all competitions to move up to eighth in the Premiership, and above Newcastle, but they were forced to come from behind.

Lawrence collected Spencer's chip over the defence to score the opening try but, with Bath hooker Niall Annett in the sin-bin, his opposite number Blamire scored in the right corner.

Fly-half Brett Connon superbly converted from the touchline and a penalty then gave Newcastle the lead.

Gary Graham was close to extending the advantage after a wonderful step and surge to the line but the TMO ruled he was held up.

After half-time, Falcons' Elliott Obatoyinbo was sin-binned for illegally preventing a try for full-back Matt Gallagher but from the subsequent phases back row Hill burrowed over.

Scrum-half Spencer scored Bath's third, also from close range, after a penalty was kicked to the left corner.

A third Connon penalty kept Newcastle within a score but fly-half Orlando Bailey kicked another three for Bath to give them breathing space in the final minutes.

Connon had a chance to rescue a losing bonus point for Newcastle with the last kick of the game but his fourth attempt of the day was wide.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Ojomoh, McConnochie; Bailey, B Spencer; Boyce, Annett, Rae, Attwood, Lee-Warner, Hill, Underhill, Bayliss

Replacements: Stewart, Morozov, Jonker, W Spencer, Reid, Schreuder, Joseph, Cloete

Sin-bin: Annett

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Stevenson, Orlando, Penny, Carreras; Connon, Stuart; Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Peterson, De Chaves, Graham, Chick, Fearns

Replacements: Fletcher, Mulipola, Palframan, Dalton, Marshall, Young, Moroni, Radwan

Sin-bin: Obatoyinbo

Referee: Jack Makepeace.