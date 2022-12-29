Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 30-year-old was named club captain at the start of the season and has been a key member of a side that have begun to improve under head of rugby Johann van Graan, who joined in the summer.

Spencer signed for Bath from Saracens in 2020 and has won four England caps.

"Since I arrived, Ben has stood out as a true leader who leads by example and is a superb communicator in the group," Van Graan told the club website.

"He has the ability to run a game from scrum-half and he will continue to be a significant member of our squad for years to come."

Spencer will have Finn Russell outside him next season after the Scotland international agreed a move to Bath from Racing 92.

"The direction the club and Johann have committed to is incredibly exciting," said Spencer.

"We have a group of players who are determined to succeed and achieve great things."

The details of Spencer's new deal with the Premiership club are undisclosed.

Bath will hope to snap a five-match losing run in all competitions when they host Newcastle in the league on Saturday.