Sam Stuart started Friday's victory over Sale among Newcastle's replacements

Scrum-half Sam Stuart has signed a new three-year contract with Newcastle Falcons.

The 31-year-old has made 72 appearances for the Premiership club since joining from Richmond in the summer of 2017.

Stuart has scored two tries in 10 games this season, including Newcastle's decisive second try in Friday's 20-14 win over Sale.

"I like the club, I like the lads and I like where we're going, so it was an absolute no-brainer for me," he said.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at the moment, I've been involved in the match squad on a pretty consistent basis and I'm relishing the opportunity every time I get on the pitch."

He added to the club website: external-link "It's nice to know that you feel valued enough by people that they want you to stay for the long term, and I'm really happy to have it sorted.

"I'm settled up here on the family side as well, and when the option came up to stay with the Falcons it was a simple call to make."

Newcastle are currently eighth in the table and travel to bottom side Bath on Saturday.