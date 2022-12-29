Emiliano Boffelli has signed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh

United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Fri, 29 Dec Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text coverage on BBC Sport online.

Edinburgh entertain Glasgow Warriors in the second leg of the 1872 Cup with the respective head coaches voicing widely contrasting views on the need to win.

Mike Blair wants his Edinburgh side "to add an extra 5%" to turn games like last week's 16-10 first-leg loss into victories and league points.

Franco Smith says the main objective for Glasgow is "to play better" and "if that leads to victory, fantastic".

The two sides are level on points in the United Rugby Championship.

Despite that, sixth-placed Glasgow are four spots above Friday's hosts because of points difference, which shows how tight the league has become.

Smith is viewing it as "not just a derby game", with the winner on aggregate lifting the inter-city cup, but another chance to play "with an intent and intensity that's required away from home".

He believes that four victories in succession - two on the road - since a battering away to runaway leaders Leinster shows "there's a lot of lessons learned" since he took charge in August as he looks to introduce a greater intensity and bravery with ball in hand to his squad.

"We know that most teams that lose away from home it's not because they are poor but because the team at home play at 120% of their ability because of the home support behind them," Smith tells BBC Scotland.

"We need to learn to take energy and enthusiasm and creativity on the road and not get intimidated by the surroundings."

While Blair has made seven changes from the side that lost at Scotstoun, Smith has made just two - purely out of a desire to rotate his squad.

Ali Price comes in for George Horn at scrum-half, with Ollie Smith handed his chance at full-back as Josh McKay is given a rest.

Boffelli deal & players of 'excellent pedigree' boost Edinburgh

Blair, meanwhile, is not only pleased to announce a new two-year contract for 27-year-old Argentina international Emiliano Boffelli, who will switch from wing to full-back against Glasgow, but to be able to bring back several experienced campaigners.

"I believe that we were able to put out a team capable of winning the game last week, but it is also nice to have a few familiar faces coming back in who have got excellent pedigree for us and a higher honour," he says.

Scotland quartet Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett, Sam Skinner and Luke Crosbie return along with fit-again wing Wes Goosen, scrum half Henry Pyrgos and prop Boan Venter, while Blair also makes several positional changes in a bid to claw back the aggregate score.

"We have been in pretty much every game we have played," he adds.

"You see from the bonus point situation, we are picking them up in our losses most of the time, which means it is a good contest.

"But we are also aware with the quality of players that we have, we need to be getting these games over the line."