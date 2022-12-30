Ashton Hewitt has scored 33 tries in 108 games for the Dragons

Welsh Rugby Players Association chair Ashton Hewitt says the uncertainty over players contracts must be resolved.

There is a current freeze on recruitment and retention as the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and regions negotiate a new long-term financial deal.

This means players out of contract at the end of the season have been unable to agree formal new deals until an agreement is reached.

"It has to conclude as soon as possible," said Hewitt.

"It is boys livelihoods and we need as much security and reassurance as possible.

"There are some nervous boys who are taking to the field every week."

Players, who are also facing pay cuts, will be able to be offered conditional contracts in January while the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) attempt to finalise a six-year funding framework between the regions and the WRU which has been verbally agreed, subject to any 11th hour amendments.

"It is tough," added Hewitt.

"These situations are never easy, we are rugby players and a lot of the time we don't want to get bogged down with detail, we just want to do our job.

"With everything that is going on in the background, there is added pressure.

"There is always that thought we are putting our bodies on the line every week and to be faced with that uncertainty.

"We are hearing there is movement in the background and hopefully we are coming to a conclusion regarding this financial agreement between the regions.

"I am urging all parties to get it sorted as soon as possible so players can focus 100% on rugby which over the last few years, unfortunately has not always been the case."

The WRPA represents the players and put out a statement earlier this month saying contract fears could spark player exodus.

Dragons wing Hewitt is executive chairman of the committee, which includes team-mate George Nott, Cardiff's Lloyd Williams and Ellis Bevan, Dan Evans and Scott Baldwin of Ospreys, and Scarlets' Rhys Patchell and Scott Williams.

"Lately we have been given more information than in the past which is positive and we are more engaged and involved with what is going on," added Hewitt.

"We would always like to have more information and it is something we constantly push for.

"Progress has been made but there is still some way to go and we want to get hold of the information as soon as we can.

"It is about keeping players in the loop so there is transparency and understanding of what is going on.

"The unknown and lack of information players have can add to stress."

Hewitt, 28, insisted this situation should never be repeated.

"What we are being told about why it's taking so long is because they don't want to rush and they want to get things right so this does not happen in the future," added Hewitt.

"We have had a few things over the years that have added to the stress of playing rugby in Wales,.

"So it's something the players want to make sure this does not happen in the future and the game in Wales is as secure as can be."

This is also a personal situation for Hewitt because he is one of those players out of contract with the total believed to be at least 70.

"I have made no secret of how much I love playing for my home region," added Hewitt.

"I am a Newport boy and love Rodney Parade and what we have got here at the Dragons.

"It is very close to home and my heart. I wish everything was simple but you never know what is going to happen in the future. It would never be an easy decision if anything else was going to come up.

"I would be happy to stay at the Dragons but there is a lot going on in the background.

"We've heard a bit more over the last couple of weeks but there is still that level of uncertainty.

"It's not a nice place to be at the best of times, never mind with the financial uncertainty surrounding the game.

"It's not an easy place to be and you are putting your body on the line week to week without reassurance, stability and security.

"It's something that we have to do at the moment, we just have to hope that everything in the background sorts itself out."

Hewitt knows all about the instability if rugby having just returned to action following an injury ravaged couple of years.

He initially returned in September after 18 months out with a knee injury which he picked up while on European action in April 2021.

He suffered another blow after picking up an ankle injury against Sharks in early October which required surgery and resulted in another couple of months on the sidelines.

"I have loved it (being back)," said Hewitt.

"It has been a tough couple of years with injuries. It is hard to take but you have to pick yourself up and get on with things.

"It is all behind me and looking to hit as good a form and help the Dragons as much as I can."

Hewitt has impressed in his latest comeback and was only denied a stunning solo try against Cardiff by a brilliant covering tackle from Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau.

The Dragons wing remains uncapped with hopes of a first international hampered by untimely injuries.

"It [playing for Wales] is always an ambition and as long as I am playing it is an ambition that will never go away," added Hewitt.

"I have got a job here to do first and control what I can. I will put out my performances as best as I can.

"It is something I will keep pushing for but my priority is with the Dragons."