Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alun Walker is a former Scotland Under-20 international

Newcastle have signed Ealing hooker Alun Walker on a short-term loan.

The Scotsman, 32, has been with Ealing since 2014 and will be available for the Falcons' Premiership match at Bath on Saturday.

"It's come a little bit out of the blue but it's a great opportunity and I'm glad to be here," he said.

"My family are just over the border so it's nice to be so close to home, but the main thing is it's a big chance from a rugby perspective."

Walker is a former Scotland Under-20 international and played for Nottingham prior to joining Ealing.

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder told the club website: external-link "Alun is an experienced campaigner with a good reputation for his set-piece work.

"It's important for us to have options at hooker and Alun will give us that bit more depth.

"He has a strong set-piece focus and I look forward to working with him during his time with us."