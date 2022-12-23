Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Abby Dow started for England in last month's World Cup final loss to New Zealand

England winger Abby Dow has joined Harlequins for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old, who played in all six of England's World Cup matches in New Zealand and started the loss to the hosts in the final, leaves Wasps after six years with the club.

In 30 Test appearances for England she has scored more than 100 points.

"Abby is a really exciting player, who brings fantastic international experience into the side," Quins head coach Amy Turner told the club website.

"Her try scoring form speaks for itself and we can't wait to see what she can do in a Quins jersey."

Dow added: "It has been a privilege to play for Wasps in the Black and Gold, but I leave with lifelong friends and some great memories of my time at the club.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter in my rugby career at Quins, and I looking forward to the rest of this season."