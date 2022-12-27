Premiership: Harlequins 12-15 Bristol Bears - Bears hang on for brilliant win over Quins
|Gallagher Premiership
|Harlequins: (5) 12
|Tries: Bassett, Murley Con: Allen
|Bristol: (15) 15
|Tries: Thacker; Ibitoye Con: MacGinty; Pen: MacGinty
Bristol Bears moved off the bottom of the Premiership as they clung on for a gutsy victory over Harlequins at a soaked Twickenham Stoop.
Tries from Joe Thacker and Gabriel Ibitoye, either side of one from Josh Bassett, had Bristol 10 points in front at half-time.
Caden Murley cut the gap to three on the hour as Quins dominated possession and territory.
Despite being kept scoreless and losing Ibitoye to the sin-bin Bristol held on.
The win, the Bears first in the Premiership since September, takes them two points above Bath while a frustrated Quins stay third after missing the chance to go second with their first defeat in five games.
