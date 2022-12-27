Close menu

Premiership: Harlequins 12-15 Bristol Bears - Bears hang on for brilliant win over Quins

Bristol celebrate scoring a try against Harlequins
Gabriel Ibitoye's excellent finish gave Bristol a 10-point lead at half-time against Harlequins
Gallagher Premiership
Harlequins: (5) 12
Tries: Bassett, Murley Con: Allen
Bristol: (15) 15
Tries: Thacker; Ibitoye Con: MacGinty; Pen: MacGinty

Bristol Bears moved off the bottom of the Premiership as they clung on for a gutsy victory over Harlequins at a soaked Twickenham Stoop.

Tries from Joe Thacker and Gabriel Ibitoye, either side of one from Josh Bassett, had Bristol 10 points in front at half-time.

Caden Murley cut the gap to three on the hour as Quins dominated possession and territory.

Despite being kept scoreless and losing Ibitoye to the sin-bin Bristol held on.

The win, the Bears first in the Premiership since September, takes them two points above Bath while a frustrated Quins stay third after missing the chance to go second with their first defeat in five games.

More to follow.

