Mateo Carreras' eighth Premiership try of the season launched Newcastle's second-half fightback

Gallagher Premiership Newcastle: (0) 20 Tries: Carreras, Stuart Cons: Connon 2 Pens: Connon 2 Sale: (14) 14 Tries: Ashman, O'Flaherty Cons: R Du Preez 2

Newcastle completed a thrilling second-half fightback to beat second-placed Sale 20-14 at Kingston Park.

The Sharks ground out a 14-0 lead after a penalty-strewn first half as Ewan Ashman and Tom O'Flaherty crossed and Rob du Preez kicked the extras.

But Brett Connon's penalty, and tries from Mateo Carreras and Sam Stuart put Falcons 17-14 up just after the hour.

As Sale's discipline slid further, Connon kicked his second penalty to cap a fourth Falcons win of the season.

More to follow.

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Moroni, Penny, Carreras; Connon, Young (capt); Brocklebank, Blamire, Davison, Peterson, de Chaves, Graham, Chick, Fearns.

Replacements: Fletcher, Mulipola, Palframan, Dalton, Marshall, Stuart, Schoeman, Kerr.

Sin-bin: Young (24).

Sale: L James; Reed, Mills, S Hill, O'Flaherty; R du Preez, Warr; Harrison, Ashman, Schonert, Wiese, J Hill, Ross, B Curry (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: van der Merwe, Onasanya, Jones, Beaumont, J-L du Preez, Simpson, Curtis, McGuigan.

Referee: Adam Leal