World Rugby: 'Shot clock' will be introduced in January to speed up game

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments7

England v Japan line-out
There has been widespread concern at the time taken up by stoppages in the game

A countdown timer on scrums and kicks at goal will be introduced in January to help speed up the game, says World Rugby.

The 'shot clock' means players will have 90 seconds to take a conversion and a minute for penalties, or the kick will be disallowed.

New rules also state scrums have to be started within 30 seconds and line-outs formed without delay, with penalty kicks to be given for timewasting.

The rules come into place on 1 January.

A clock for kicks at goal is already in operation in France's Top 14.

World Rugby's director of rugby, Phil Davies, said: "World Rugby, member unions and competitions will work with broadcasters and match hosts to implement on-screen (stadia and broadcast) shot clocks for penalties and conversions to ensure referees, players and fans can view the countdown, mirroring what happens in the LNR (French national league) and sevens."

World Rugby hopes the changes will improve the flow of the game and reduce the reliance on Television Match Official reviews, which add to stoppages in the action.

Water carriers will also only be permitted to enter the field of play when a try is scored.

"Only in a game with no tries, should a natural stoppage be used," added Davies.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:42

    I gave up watching Union because of these horrible delays and have switched to the dark side of rugby league now

  • Comment posted by Irishwololo, today at 16:42

    Now, if only this could become a thing in football as well...

  • Comment posted by tom1982, today at 16:41

    The time it takes to set a scrum isn't the problem. It's A) The amount of reset scrums, B) Feeding the scrum, C) Teams who have no desire to get the ball out of the scrum and just look for a penalty and D) The lottery of which team gets given the penalty.

    It's funny that compared to the old game IMO lineouts are so much better, but scrums are so much worse.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 16:40

    A positive move. Wish the USPGA would follow suit as US Golf now unwatchable.

  • Comment posted by Dave Baldwin, today at 16:40

    Maybe banning medics coming on and then allowing “injured players” to listen to coaching instructions should go too !! All for safety but sometimes it’s a joke

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 16:38

    It’s about time!

  • Comment posted by Firm Plums, today at 16:36

    Good idea, while we are at it, how about a rule for feeding the scrums, I don't know what if it had to be straight.

    • Reply posted by DT, today at 16:38

      DT replied:
      They gave up trying on that one some years ago now.

