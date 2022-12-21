Close menu

World Rugby: 'Shot clock' will be introduced in January to speed up game

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments73

England v Japan line-out
There has been widespread concern at the time taken up by stoppages in the game

A countdown timer on scrums and kicks at goal will be introduced in January to help speed up the game, says World Rugby.

The 'shot clock' means players will have 90 seconds to take a conversion and a minute for penalties, or the kick will be disallowed.

New rules also state scrums have to be started within 30 seconds and line-outs formed without delay, with penalty kicks to be given for timewasting.

The rules come into place on 1 January.

A clock for kicks at goal is already in operation in France's Top 14.

World Rugby's director of rugby, Phil Davies, said: "World Rugby, member unions and competitions will work with broadcasters and match hosts to implement on-screen (stadia and broadcast) shot clocks for penalties and conversions to ensure referees, players and fans can view the countdown, mirroring what happens in the LNR (French national league) and sevens."

World Rugby hopes the changes will improve the flow of the game and reduce the reliance on Television Match Official reviews, which add to stoppages in the action.

Water carriers will also only be permitted to enter the field of play when a try is scored.

"Only in a game with no tries, should a natural stoppage be used," added Davies.

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by plum, today at 17:02

    Blimey, they'll be playing rugby league next.

  • Comment posted by GD77, today at 17:01

    Sooooo much advantage played for often technical yet insignificant offences. Reduce this to 3 phases or 10 metres gained from the spot of the foul then call advantage over.

  • Comment posted by Milton Green, today at 17:01

    And stop having super subs, injuries only, max of 3 replacements.

  • Comment posted by H37, today at 17:01

    Banning all coaches/managers from acting as water carriers would speed things up too.

  • Comment posted by Jmag, today at 17:00

    Jonny Sexton won't like it!

  • Comment posted by Twothirdsczech, today at 17:00

    I gave up watching a rugby union a while ago , now watch rugby league , far more entertaining:)

  • Comment posted by socrates, today at 16:57

    Given that the majority of scrum halfs basically feed the number 8 with the ball into the scrum should they not be looking at giving a free kick instead of wasting time with scrums

  • Comment posted by rugbyboy14, today at 16:56

    Step in the right direction. what about raising the value of a try and downgrading the value of a penalty and drop goal, when a scrum half is told to use the ball, call once give 10 seconds then penalise same with delaying a put in

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 16:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by acebest, today at 16:56

    Boring game best to scrap it .

  • Comment posted by algr, today at 16:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 0304gunner, today at 16:55

    Feed the scrums straight!!! Please

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 16:55

    Rugby Union sees what the fans want and what turns them off. They are pro-active, they are never afraid to trial new ideas.
    BZs the RFU!

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 16:55

    Only players, refs, doctors and physios on the pitch.

    No water carriers should ever be allowed in the pitch. Players should go to the side lines if a bit thirsty.

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 16:54

    .... and while they're sitting around the big table making law changing decisions maybe they could re-introduce a proper scrum with a straight feed and hookers actually hooking.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 17:01

      Wibble replied:
      Can they also re-adopt the proper forward pass law? any ball caught in front of where it was passed is a forward pass. None of this forward momentum nonsense, which is purely a subjective guess on the part of the officials.

  • Comment posted by 8727Mann, today at 16:53

    Just stop the clock when a scrum or line out is awarded and start it again when the ball is in play. If the scrum collapses etc after ball is put in just stop it again. Re kicks stop the clock once try is awarded or penalty conceded and give the kicker 30 secs from when he/she places it on the t starting the clock then. The TV contracts will ensure everything speeds up if the game lasts too long.

  • Comment posted by Troy Lighthouse, today at 16:52

    It's a help, but 60/90 seconds is still way too long. In the NFL, they have to get 11 men off the field and 11 men on the field and lined up correctly in 40 seconds. And they do it.

    • Reply posted by Jeremy, today at 17:01

      Jeremy replied:
      Agreed-maybe 45 seconds for both. Watched a game the other day when Gloucester scored a try in front of the posts 85 seconds before half-time. Hastings just looked at Wayne Barnes and wound the clock down until the ref said that there wouldn't be time to re-start, then he kicked it. Not blaming Gloucester or Barnes- they were both playing to the laws and ALL teams do it. Is this value for money?

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:52

    Rugby is unwatchable now, it is so boring. It is bash, bash,bash, kick kick kick. Also why don't teams go for Drop Goals more? Surely if you are in the opponents 22 and can't get past the defence stick a 3 pointer over. Keep the score board moving.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 17:00

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      I've often wondered why teams don't kick more drop goals. I think it's because they're more likely to go wrong than kicks from the tee? I guess also sometimes the pressure leads to a penalty and a more reliable three points than a drop goal (plus an advantage to go for the try anyway) so maybe that encourages going through the phases.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:52

    I blame Johnny Wilkinson, I could get another round in and he still wouldn't have kicked by the time I returned to the table. Now it's normal.

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 16:56

      ian replied:
      Jonny Sexton is the worst, he stands there moves to the side and stands there even longer and eventually takes the kick!

  • Comment posted by ArmsPark, today at 16:50

    Stop the clock when the play is out of play, same as for basketball. Won't matter how long a kick or scrum takes then. Might need to reduce the game to 30 minutes of playing time, but that's what it would be, 30 minutes of rugby being played!

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:52

      Justfacts replied:
      More like 20

