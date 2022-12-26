Close menu

United Rugby Championship: Dragons 24-29 Cardiff - Visitors snatch last-gasp win

By Matt LloydBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments11

Ross Moriarty is halted by Rory Thornton
Ross Moriarty is bidding to return to the Wales squad for the 2023 Six Nations
United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Cardiff
Dragons (11) 24
Tries: Dyer, Keddie Con: Hanrahan Pens: Hanrahan 4
Cardiff (14) 29
Tries: Williams 2, Adams, Domachowski Cons: Evans 3 Pen: Evans

Corey Domachowski proved the unlikely match-winner after snatching a dramatic last-gasp victory at Rodney Parade.

Dragons fly-half JJ Hanrahan thought he had ended Dragons' 14-game losing streak against their local rivals.

Harrison Keddie had followed Rio Dyer over the try line as Dragons came back in the second half of a niggly derby.

But replacement prop Domachowski barged over 30 seconds from time, after two from Tomos Williams either side of Josh Adams' try, to sneak a thrilling win.

Dragons were honest and gutsy with their display but that will not soften the blow of this loss.

They had a win of genuine meaning in their hands but the knack of winning - and losing - told in the end as Cardiff were rewarded for being bold and clinical.

Evans kicked a penalty half the length of the field to set up an attacking lineout five metres out from which the big prop drove over.

Under Gatland's gaze

Scrum-half Williams was outstanding, as was back rwo Taulupe Faletau, as Cardiff climbed to fifth in the United Rugby Championship.

And they will enjoy these local bragging rights in front of new Wales coach Warren Gatland, returning to the role.

Wales hopefuls Evans, Thomas Young, Rhys Carre and Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt will all have given Gatland food for thought.

However, back Adams will be a worry after limping off injured and Dragons lock Will Rowlands confirmed before kick-off he will miss the Six Nations.

Flanker Young gave another intelligent display, Carre scrummaged and carried well to set up a try, while Evans replaced Rhys Priestland at 10 to set up three more tries.

Cardiff's finishing was the difference as they led 14-11 at half-time against the run of play with two tries in three minutes.

Dragons dominated the opening exchanges but failed to capitalise.

Wing Hewitt was full of running, twice beating Owen Lane on the left touchline as well as Adams, who was switched from wing to full-back with Liam Williams still a week from a return.

A feisty clash started with Bradley Roberts, in his first Boxing Day derby, shown a yellow card for a petulant trip off the ball.

Dragons still managed to take a six-point lead through the boot of Hanrahan.

Ross Moriarty had a point to prove after missing the autumn Test series and was in the thick of the action both on and off the ball.

However, his opposite number and Wales rival Faletau was another class.

The number eight popped up seemingly everywhere as Cardiff finally got their attack going after 33 minutes.

Prop Carre, another looking to rekindle his Test ambitions, was also twice involved, handing Williams the scoring pass with a well-timed off-load.

Priestland limped off with an ankle injury but replacement Evans immediately kicked the conversion and was soon adding another after setting up a second try within a minute.

His deft inside pass to Lane opened space outside for Adams to touch down for a 14-6 lead.

Dragons were reeling but hit back before half-time. Moriarty carried and Steff Hughes' lofted pass that was finished by Dyer out wide.

Cardiff responded on 51 minutes, Evans' quick catch-and-pass opened space for Adams whose delightful no-look left-foot kick put Williams in for a second.

Adams went off with a knee injury minutes later and Dragons slowly wrestled back momentum.

Hewitt's kick-chase won a penalty and a well-worked Dragons lineout caught Cardiff napping and captain Keddie finished the drive.

Hanrahan converted and added a 71st-minute penalty for a 22-21 lead only for Evans to set up Cardiff's late, late winner.

Dragons: Angus O'Brien; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, Rhodri Williams; Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, George Nott, Aaron Wainwright, Harri Keddie (capt), Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Aki Seiuli, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Sean Lonsdale, Lewis Jones, Sam Davies, Sio Tomkinson.

Cardiff: Josh Adams; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Theo Cabango; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carre, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull (capt), Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Corey Domachowski, Will Davies-King, Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Lloyd Williams, Jarrod Evans, Mason Grady.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Mike English (WRU), Aled Evans (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:51

    As if to prove that there's really no need to 'modernise' rugby, this was a good game of rugby played properly and in the spirit of the game. Whitehouse had one of the best games I've seen from him, which was nice, and it actually felt like a rugby game rather than a glorified training ground/penalty milking/ref pleading exercise in futility as so much rugby does these days. Some great tries also.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:50

    The hysteria and volume from the BBC Wales commentary team, particularly early on in the first half, was unbearable. Yet another terrible piece of 'cultural inheritance' brought over with the URC from America.

    The need to scream and shout in an attempt to 'engage' the viewers, as if they're semi-aware protoplasmic organisms that are only capable of basic sensory perception, is ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:00

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Are you always this miserable?

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:47

    Good win for Cardiff Rugby, looked a lot better when Jarrod Evans came on. The Dragons are looking stronger but didnt have enough to get the win.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:53

      flibb replied:
      Priestland's kicking early doors was very effective in frustrating the Dragons tbh. Having both available is a good thing for Cardiff. They did let the Dragons back in the game when 11 points up though, so question marks have to go to the game management in that second half, even if they got the win. Good game though, both teams gave it a good crack, enjoyable stuff.

  • Comment posted by Upton Spark, today at 16:32

    That was the worst refereeing performance I have ever seen live. On that performance, Ben Whitehouse is barely competent to referee Parks rugby. Well done, Blues, through gritted teeth. Someone needs to look at the standard of officiating in Welsh rugby.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:56

      flibb replied:
      Disagree. Whitehouse usually brings his fair share of problems but thought he was at least somewhat consistent and although missed some marginal decisions, he let the game flow, which counts for a lot. Rugby is being destroyed by petty technical fouls, like the Moriarty bump on Hewitt early on. If that's the rugby you want, where every marginal thing gets pinged, watch Irish Rugby.

  • Comment posted by iforhaul, today at 16:30

    Gem bendigedig da iawn

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 16:28

    My goodness the Dragons seem cursed to lose this fixture by painful small margins.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:55

      flibb replied:
      Great composure from Cardiff. Once that kick to touch landed, you could see the belief drain from the Dragons. They were fortunate not to be pinged for driving early in the maul, but it didn't matter. It's unfortunate for the Dragons but they need 2-3 more players, like Cardiff have, to control the game a bit better. You can't rely on Hanrahan and Dyer so much. AOB was good but still need more.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured