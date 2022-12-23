Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scrum V: A gift to get you in the mood for Welsh derby day

URC: Dragons v Cardiff Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Monday, 26 December Kick off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ross Moriarty returns at number eight as Dragons host Cardiff in the first United Rugby Championship Welsh derby of the festive period on Monday.

That will pit him against Taulupe Faletau in the wake of Warren Gatland's return as Wales coach.

Ex-Wales boss Wayne Pivac overlooked Moriarty and his back-row colleague Aaron Wainwright for Wales' disappointing autumn Tests.

Wales wing Josh Adams is at full-back for the visitors at Rodney Parade.

A knee injury rules out Cardiff's Wales prop Dillon Lewis.

However, boss Dai Young has been able to recall son Thomas at open-side flanker and lock Lopeti Timani.

Young and Timani missed Cardiff's European Challenge Cup win at Newcastle last weekend.

Moriarty was also only a replacement as Dragons lost to Pau in Europe's second tier.

Lock George Nott returns for the hosts, who are without injured Wales international second rows Will Rowlands and Ben Carter.

JJ Hanrahan reclaims the fly-half role while full-back Angus O'Brien and centre Steff Hughes also return.

With Liam Williams still not ready to return from injury, Adams continues in the 15 jersey having switched to that role during the game at Newcastle.

Theo Cabango is back on the wing for Cardiff while Ben Thomas comes in at centre in the absence of injured Max Llewellyn.

Dragons boss Dai Flanagan said: "There's been real excitement ahead of the game. Everyone wants to play, and we've see an edge around the place.

"Cardiff have a fantastic squad. You look at the individuals and they have superstars all over the field.

"Their performances are getting better week by week and they are becoming a smart team. We need to make sure physically and tactically we're on point."

Young said: "We have a good record against the Dragons, but we have rode our luck on a number of occasions recently and there are games where they probably deserved to win.

"They have continued their improvement this season, they have the strongest squad they have had in a long time and Dai Flanagan's brought further positivity and confidence to their ranks.

"We will definitely need to be at our best and are preparing for a hugely physical challenge at Rodney Parade."

Dragons: Angus O'Brien, Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; JJ Hanrahan, Rhodri Williams; Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, George Nott, Aaron Wainwright, Harri Keddie (capt), Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Aki Seiuli, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Sean Lonsdale, Lewis Jones, Sam Davies, Sio Tomkinson.

Cardiff: Josh Adams; Owen Lane, Rey Lee-Lo, Ben Thomas, Theo Cabango; Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Liam Belcher, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Rory Thornton, Josh Turnbull (capt), Thomas Young, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Corey Domachowski, Will Davies-King, Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Lloyd Williams, Jarrod Evans, Mason Grady.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant referees: Mike English (WRU), Aled Evans (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)