Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Isiekwe won the most recent of his eight caps for England against Australia in the 21-17 win in Sydney in July

Saracens and England lock Nick Isiekwe will make his comeback after five months out in Friday's Premiership trip to London Irish.

Isiekwe, 24, has not played since England's tour to Australia in July after needing surgery on a unspecified issue in September.

At the time, Isiekwe was expected to be out of action for "several months".

His last game for Sarries was their Premiership final defeat by Leicester Tigers in June.

Isiekwe, who came through the Saracens academy and has made more than 100 appearances for the club, said he was "incredibly excited" to be back.

He also thanked "everyone involved" in his route back to fitness saying they had "kept him strong throughout".

Isiekwe will start at the Gtech Community Stadium for the Premiership leaders, who are without the suspended duo Alec Clarey and Alex Losowski, as they look to notch a 10th league win in a row.