Nathan Doak started at scrum-half in Ulster's 36-10 over Connacht at the Kingspan Stadium in September

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Ulster Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Foyle

Nathan Doak replaces concussed Billy Burns at fly-half as Ulster's side shows three changes for Friday's United Rugby Championship game at Connacht.

Doak is normally a scrum-half but can also play at 10 and impressed after replacing Burns during last weekend's 36-29 European defeat by La Rochelle.

With Iain Henderson switching to lock, Sam Carter drops to the bench as number eight Duane Vermeulen is left out.

The forward switches see David McCann and Marcus Rea named in the back row.

Ulster were 29-0 down at half-time in Dublin last weekend before rallying and coach Dan McFarland has opted to give the majority of those players another chance to end a losing run which now stretches to three games.

The Heineken European Champions Cup game was moved to the Aviva Stadium following freezing conditions in Belfast although Ulster chief executive Jonny Petrie and McFarland insisted the Kingspan Stadium pitch was playable on Saturday and that the final inspection - which took place on Friday evening - should have been delayed until the morning of the game.

With Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan also out injured at the moment, Doak starts in the half-backs alongside John Cooney, who he is usually battling with for the scrum-half role.

Former Munster player Jake Flannery will be Ulster's back-up fly-half option on the bench.

Fit-again Mack Hansen is among several Ireland internationals who return to the Connacht team

Connacht have named a strong side with Ireland internationals Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham among those included as the line-up shows 12 changes from last weekend's European Challenge Cup win at Brive.

Centre Aki, hooker Shane Delahunt and flanker Oisin Dowling are the only players retained from last weekend.

Fit-again Hansen is named in a backline which includes fly-half Carty and other Ireland internationals Tiernan O'Halloran and Caolin Blade.

Former Leinster lock Josh Murphy is named in a pack that also has props Bealham and Denis Buckley plus back-row player Conor Oliver, who will be making his 50th appearance for the Irish province.

Ulster's three-match losing run started three weeks ago as they squandered a 22-3 lead against 14-man Leinster at the RDS, with Leo Cullen's side eventually clinching a 38-29 victory.

That defeat left Ulster fourth in the United Rugby Championship table - 12 points behind Leinster.

Connacht go into this weekend in 11th spot but having produced improved recent form which includes their European wins over Newcastle Falcons and Brive.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Farrell, Aki, Hansen; Carty (capt), Blade; Buckley, Delahunt, Bealham; Murphy, N Murray; O Dowling, Oliver, Prendergast.

Replacements: Heffernan, Dooley, Robertson-McCoy, Hurley-Langton, Butler, Marmion, Hawkshaw, Byrne.

Ulster: Lowry; McIlroy, Marshall, McCloskey, Lyttle; Doak, Cooney; Sutherland, Stewart, Moore; O'Connor, Henderson (capt); McCann, Marcus Rea, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Carter, G Jones, D Shanahan, J Flannery, S Moore