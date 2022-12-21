Henry Walker: Gloucester hooker banned for dangerous tackle
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Gloucester hooker Henry Walker has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle during the team's Champions Cup defeat by Leinster.
The 24-year-old was cited for the tackle on hooker Josh van der Flier in the 37th minute.
Walker was shown a yellow card during the match and accepted the charge.
At an independent disciplinary hearing Walker's guilty plea meant the usual six-week sanction for the offence was halved.
Walker is not available to play until 9 January however he can reduce his suspension by a week if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention.
Gloucester next play Leicester away on 24 December, London Irish on 31 December and Saracens on 6 January.