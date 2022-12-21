Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hooker Henry Walker has made six appearances for Gloucester this season in all competitions

Gloucester hooker Henry Walker has been suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle during the team's Champions Cup defeat by Leinster.

The 24-year-old was cited for the tackle on hooker Josh van der Flier in the 37th minute.

Walker was shown a yellow card during the match and accepted the charge.

At an independent disciplinary hearing Walker's guilty plea meant the usual six-week sanction for the offence was halved.

Walker is not available to play until 9 January however he can reduce his suspension by a week if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention.

Gloucester next play Leicester away on 24 December, London Irish on 31 December and Saracens on 6 January.