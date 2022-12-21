Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Llewellyn is the son for former Wales captain Gareth Llewellyn.

Cardiff Rugby centre Max Llewellyn is to undergo ankle surgery and will be out for up to three months.

Llewellyn, 23, suffered the injury during the 47-10 win at Newcastle in the European Challenge Cup last Saturday.

He has scored five tries in 38 games since his debut during the 2017-18 season.

Llewellyn will leave Cardiff at the end of the season amid financial uncertainty affecting the regions.

The former Wales Under-20 international is expected to join an English club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.