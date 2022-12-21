Brown's final England appearance came as a 73rd-minute replacement in November's Rugby World Cup final defeat by New Zealand

England and Harlequins prop Shaunagh Brown will retire from rugby at the end of December after winning 30 caps, four Six Nations and a Premier 15s title.

The 32-year-old made her international debut against Canada in November 2017.

Her final England appearance came in November's 34-31 defeat by New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final.

"I couldn't think of a better way to have spent the last seven years of my life than dedicating it to rugby and women," said Brown.

"Rugby has only ever changed my life for the better. I'm so grateful that I was able to find the sport. Now it's time to concentrate on getting other people to find rugby and let it change their lives too."

Brown only started playing rugby in 2015, having previously represented England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the hammer.

She is also a trained firefighter, a heating engineer and a commercial diver.

"Shaunagh was a breath of fresh air when she first came into the programme. Her positivity and attitude towards being the best she could be and attacking the opportunity was really refreshing," said England coach Simon Middleton.

"I'll always remember the first meeting she walked into where she sat right at the front. She's never been afraid to put herself out there. If there is a question she wanted to ask, she would ask the question. She's pretty fearless in how she attacks things and I think that's a fantastic quality in a person.

"Shaunagh has been and will always be a massive part of the Red Roses family."

In her BBC Sport column in November, Brown described the prospect of retirement as "scary", but said she still wanted to be involved in the sport as part of the media or a team official when the Rugby World Cup is staged in England in 2025.