Expect more players to follow Llewellyn out of Wales - Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull

Welsh Rugby

Josh Turnbull
Cardiff back row Josh Turnbull has been capped 13 times by Wales

Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull has warned more players are set to follow Arms Park centre Max Llewellyn in leaving Wales' regions at the end of 2022-23.

Welsh rugby's freeze on player contract negotiations is set to end in January with conditional offers.

Turnbull says bosses have emphasised "stability" as their aim, but that approach does "not excite" him.

"The game needs more money for the regions to be competitive," he said.

"And that's not just Cardiff, but all four regions to be competitive

"And if they're competitive, Welsh rugby is competitive.

"I think at some point, you can't turn around and say to a player 'look, we want you to stay in Wales, but we've only got this much money' and there's a 60-cap rule in play and this that and the other - it's a little bit of restraint of trade, that is - so I wouldn't be surprised in the next few weeks if we see more players leaving like Max Llewellyn."

Turnbull was speaking to the Scrum V podcast in the wake of several recent developments that will have a direct impact on his Welsh capital team and their rivals, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB) has told the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) that the nation's four regions expect "significantly enhanced" Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) funding.

No details of that funding have been made public with the conditional offers to be made from next month.

Turnbull said: "It is a difficult situation and I do feel for some of those boys who are out of contract."

He added: "I've been pretty open with all the players in the squad and said 'look, if you've got any issues, please come and speak to me'.

"We've had a number of meetings with Richard Holland, our CEO at Cardiff, although the picture that's painted is pretty bleak at the moment and it's not a comfortable place to be.

"What I can't understand is how they're using words like 'stability' where actually, if I'm talking on a Cardiff front now, we go well this year and we're competitive, then why are you saying 'we need to have stability for the next couple of years'?

"It's actually going backwards if anything because ultimately we want to be competing at the top end.

"You're telling the player now who's out of contract 'oh, the next couple of years is about stability and how we're going to manage everything'. (It) doesn't sound exciting to me."

The PRB consists of four regional representatives - Alun Jones (Cardiff Rugby), David Buttress (Dragons), the outgoing Nick Garcia (Ospreys), and Simon Muderack (Scarlets) - plus the WRU's Phillips, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, independent chair Malcolm Wall and Marianne Okland.

PRB meetings are also attended by WRU performance director Nigel Walker and the chair of the rugby management board, Jon Daniels.

The WRPA had warned of players departing unless a freeze on contracts and recruitment is lifted and that some of its members were "reluctantly seeking security elsewhere" amid uncertainty about the sport's financial future.

Since then, Wales lock Will Rowlands' exit from Dragons at the end of the season has been confirmed, leaving doubts over his availability for the 2023 World Cup.

Uncapped, England-qualified Cardiff centre Llewellyn is also set to move, with Gloucester his reported destination.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over the futures of Wales and Ospreys fly-half Gareth Anscombe and Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth also appeared on the Scrum V podcast, confirming that more than half of the 70 players out of contract at Wales' regions at the end of this season are his players.

"From that point of view you can understand some of the pressure and uncontrollables that we've had to deal with," Booth said.

"So look, unfortunately we can't spend what we haven't got, but what we get given and we are in a better position I suppose than some, the fact that we've got independent sort of backing financially.

"However, the governance needs to be sorted out, the standardised contracts need to be sorted out, the wage cap needs to be sorted out if that's the way they're going to go, in order for us to even engage in these conversations.

"By default you're going to get people that are going to take care of their futures right now if they can and I understand that, and that's very, very disappointing especially if that's somebody that you've put a lot of time and effort into and wants to play for their country."

Booth added: "I can't and won't criticise any player for doing what's right for their career and their family and their financial security, and ultimately we'll be left with what we're left with if that situation occurs.

"I understand that we've made some good progress in the last couple of weeks, but we need progress to be finalised so that we can take care of our business and start finalising people's futures and our squads going forward."

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Summer House, today at 17:21

    It isn't a restraint of trade - all players, no matter where they are, have agents who make them available to clubs that are looking and they can go and play anywhere they want to. The WRU 60 cap rule make no difference to a players desire to earn more money elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 17:09

    The grass isn’t that much greener over the bridge. Most of the Premiership teams are trimming their squads and some of the big names are moving on. They will only be interested in youngsters like Llewelyn to develop not dead wood thirty somethings of which there are far too many in Welsh regional rugby.

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 17:24

      Johnr replied:
      Gatland likes the more mature player.
      They helped him win all those grandslams, more than any other, since the professional game.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 16:51

    Get rid of the overseas players and the expensive over 30s journeymen. Let them play abroad if they want and put the bulk of your salary bill into young Welsh talent. That's just good business sense nevermind sports business. The regions as well as the WRU need to bring people in who can actually run a business.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:34

    I would like to see the cap limit brought down to 30.

    It would take a player a good 3-4 years of consistent selection to gain 30 caps. With injuries and rotation, the likelihood is it will be more like 5 years. That is plenty of time to develop and contribute to the Welsh regions. You're not losing young talent, and the incentive to stay and reach 30 caps is there for any aspiring player.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:36

      flibb replied:
      However, there is limited benefit in the regions holding on to these 40+ cap players once they are in their peak years of 25-29. This is when they command big salaries but because of Welsh duty (most 30+ cap players will be first choice squad players for the test team in this age bracket) and the frequency of injuries international windows, they hardly ever play for the regions!

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 16:33

    There just isn't the money. The WRU have run out of ideas & the crowds have left after consecutive disappointments.
    The club scene is devoid of anyone willing to put money into it and what was the hotbed of Welsh rugby is a wilderness, we are clinging onto past glories.
    Kids don't want to play anymore and the lure of Cardiff on International day has gone to the daffodil head wearing and drunk

    • Reply posted by Gareth, today at 16:55

      Gareth replied:
      The WRU turns over 100million quid a year. 3 times as much as the FAW who are making them look like amateurs. There's plenty of money. It's just being wasted by people without financial skills.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:28

    It's probably the best thing for Welsh rugby. The You Are See and its previous iterations are a talent sink for Welsh potential. It's no surprise the best Welsh players in the last few years - Josh Adams, LRZ, Biggar - have left Wales and played competitive club rugby. Too many Welsh players are relying on the test windows to develop with Team Wales. No wonder we're falling behind Ireland etc.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 16:41

      JimmyC replied:
      Urc isn’t the problem. Other urc teams seem to be doing quite well.

