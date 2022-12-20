Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alec Clarey joined Saracens from Jersey Reds ahead of the 2020-21 season

Saracens prop Alec Clarey has been banned for three weeks after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in the Champions Cup win over Lyon.

Clarey, 28, accepted his red card for tackling Lyon's Arno Botha in a "dangerous manner" at an independent disciplinary hearing.

Clarey's guilty plea cut the usual six-week sanction for the offence in half.

Centre Alex Losowski received a one-week ban at the hearing for striking an opponent in the same match.

Clarey will be free to play again on Monday, 9 January but his ban could reduced by one week if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention course.

If he does, he could be back for the Premiership leaders' trip to Gloucester on Friday, 6 January.

Losowski, 29, was not sent off in Sarries' 28-20 victory but was subsequently cited for striking Lyon back row Theo William "with his hand or arm" in the 41st minute of the match.

The player admitted he had committed "an act of foul play" and agreed with the panel's decision that it should have led to him being sent off.

As in Clarey's case, the initial two-week suspension for the offence was reduced by 50% because of Losowski's good disciplinary record and guilty plea.

Losowski is free to play again from Boxing Day and would be available for Sarries' Premiership home game against Exeter on New Year's Eve.

Both players have the right to appeal the decisions.