United Rugby Championship: Ulster's Burns and Herring ruled out of Connacht game
Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby
|United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Ulster
|Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Foyle
Billy Burns and Rob Herring have been ruled out of Ulster's United Rugby Championship game against Connacht in Galway on Friday through injury.
Fly-half Burns suffered a concussion during Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle while hooker Herring came off with a rib injury.
Others still on the injured list include Jacob Stockdale, James Hume, Robert Baloucoune and Tom O'Toole.
Andy Warwick remains an absentee as he serves a three-week suspension.
Ulster sit fourth in the URC table, 12 points behind leaders Leinster.
Dan McFarland's men led 22-10 at half-time in their most recent outing in the competition against the league pacesetters but their Irish interprovincial rivals ran out 38-29 winners.
Consecutive Champions Cup losses to Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium and La Rochelle in Dublin followed for Ulster.
Connacht lie 11th in the URC but will have been boosted by successive European Challenge Cup wins over Newcastle Falcons and Brive.
Ulster saw off Connacht 36-10 at Kingspan Stadium in the first meeting between the sides this season in September.