Finn Russell: Scotland fly-half to join Bath from Racing 92 next year

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments34

Finn Russell playing for Scotland during this year's autumn internationals
Russell played in two of Scotland's autumn Tests this year after initially being left out of the squad by coach Gregor Townsend

British and Irish Lions fly-half Finn Russell will join Bath from Top 14 side Racing 92 after the 2023 World Cup.

The 30-year-old Scotland playmaker has spent four seasons in Paris but will leave after the tournament in France next October.

Russell, who joined Racing from Glasgow Warriors in 2018, has scored 272 points from 66 matches for the French club.

"To be able to join such a historic, well-supported club is really exciting," Russell said.

"I know players at Bath who speak highly of the environment, and the direction the club is going in is something I want to be a part of.

"I've enjoyed my time at Racing 92 and I've learned a lot. Now is the right time for a new challenge, in a new league, with the aim of moving Bath back to the top end of the Premiership and competing for domestic and European titles."

Russell, who made his Scotland debut in 2014 and has 65 caps, spent six years with the Warriors before moving to France.

He was part of the Lions team that toured New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa last year.

Russell was initially left out of the Scotland squad for this year's autumn Tests, with head coach Gregor Townsend saying there were questions over the number 10's "form and consistency".

But he was recalled for their match against New Zealand following an injury to Adam Hastings.

"Finn is a world-class player who will significantly add to our squad on and off the field," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

"To be able to attract players of Finn's quality to Bath Rugby is a credit to how far we have come as a club and a group since 11 July."

Bath have signed a number of players since Van Graan took over this summer, with former Wasps forward Alfie Barbeary and ex-Worcester duo Ted Hill and Ollie Lawrence among those who have moved to the Recreation Ground.

However, fly-half Billy Searle has left the club after signing as short-term injury cover in October.

Analysis

Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Bath have tried and failed to land a big-name fly-half many times over the past decade, so this coup will be warmly received by their supporters, who are seeing the club build a formidable squad.

It is also a boost for the Premiership after the league endured a brutal few months with the demise of Wasps and Worcester while a number of high-profile players move the other way to Russell as the salary cap cuts bite.

But Russell will be Bath's marquee player, meaning his salary sits outside the cap, allowing him to be one of the highest-paid players in Premiership history.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 11:01

    The guy is a bona fide superstar! Put the right pack in front of him and watch them go.

    Ps how much did those (almost) complimentary words stick on the way out mr jones….?! 😉🤣

  • Comment posted by Scotland, today at 10:55

    I have only seen a few Bath matches, I don't think the backs is the issue. Adam Hastings has done well but he has a good pack in front of him, Finn doesn't do well going back the way, not sure about this move Exeter would have been better front foot rugby.

    • Reply posted by Marty, today at 10:58

      Marty replied:
      Adam Hastings plays for Gloucester

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 10:55

    Two Prem clubs go bust this year and Bath paying £1million a year for a one player - madness

    • Reply posted by Marty, today at 10:59

      Marty replied:
      He wont be included in the Salary cap as he will become the marque signing

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 10:51

    I hope he does well, but i see this as the moment Finn is found out.

    Take away the likes of Fickou, Vakatawa, Imhoff, and Tuivuaka (Teddy Thomas historically too) outside him from Racing 92, who make his speculative chips and 50/50 passes under pressure pay off, and it could be very different results from his style of play.

    In a tough league, behind a non-exceptional pack, this is Finn's test.

    • Reply posted by josh, today at 10:55

      josh replied:
      I mean he has done it time and time again for Scotland behind a mediocre pack. I wouldn’t say that a move to Bath at the tail end of your career is the acid test, but we are all entitled to our own opinions.

      It’s going to be tough for Finn to win the league on his own. I’m sure he will help improve them, but the likes of Saracens still have a much stronger overall squad.

  • Comment posted by Pinners, today at 10:47

    Hope the pitch holds up for him to play his natural game

    • Reply posted by A bag of broth, today at 11:01

      A bag of broth replied:
      It’s an outdoor sport

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 10:46

    From a Scottish perspective, I don’t think this is a great move. To go from a star studded Racing team competing at the top end of the Top 14 to a side sitting a point off bottom spot in the Premiership doesn’t seem great. It has a similar feel to the Van Der Merwe move to Worcester. I guess it’s simply financially motivated and nothing else.

  • Comment posted by comradM, today at 10:43

    Cannot wait to watch him at the rec!

    Feel like us bath fans deserve some compensation for the dross we’ve had to endure over the past few years

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 10:41

    Bath must have more money than sense!!!

  • Comment posted by dimebar, today at 10:38

    Visiting teams have to be very unlucky to catch him on a good day

  • Comment posted by saggyfox, today at 10:37

    Good move for Finns bank account....not a great move for Bath

    • Reply posted by Ross, today at 10:42

      Ross replied:
      Why a not great move for Bath? He is an incredibly talented 10 who has now a mass of experience. Bath are near the bottom of the league and in my eye are luck to have captured such a quality player in a key position. Good luck Finn and don't listen to the doubters.

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 10:37

    Don’t think this is what Bath need , prima Donna , divisive blows hot and cold.

    • Reply posted by Ross, today at 10:45

      Ross replied:
      I think your wrong. Bath have captured a player on top of his game.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:35

    Excellent signing for Bath. Top class fly halfs make such a difference and along with Hill and Lawrence from Wuss they're starting to look a very decent side.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 10:31

    Hasn't he been a replacement for the last couple of Top 14 games with Racing preferring other staring options? I assume he will join earlier than planned if Bath get some injuries and the cap dispensation for that allows which is how these things normally pan out.

  • Comment posted by Ben , today at 10:30

    As a Scotland fan, I'm excited to see Finn Russell & Cam Redpath play together at club level and build up some chemistry!

  • Comment posted by Angry Anderson, today at 10:29

    Plays when he wants to play not when he needs to play

  • Comment posted by fairminded, today at 10:26

    Hope Bath are watching the salary cap, they seem to invest more than any other Clubs.

    • Reply posted by Ben , today at 10:29

      Ben replied:
      As Finn is signed as a marquee player his salary isn't included in the salary cap!

  • Comment posted by Cheesy Guido, today at 10:26

    A top top player, I'm sure he'll make a positive impact that will see Bath move up the table.

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 10:40

      Mad World replied:
      Are there any 'top, top, top' players yet?

