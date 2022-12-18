Exeter have scored 10 tries in their first two Champions Cup games this season

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher praised his side's "outstanding" performance as they beat Bulls 44-14 to keep up their perfect record in the Champions Cup.

Luke Cowan-Dickie was responsible for half of Exeter's six tries in their first competitive game against South African opposition.

Only Exeter and Pool A rivals Leinster have bonus-point wins from their first two games in this season's competition.

Exeter have not won back-to-back pool games since winning the title in 2020.

"The tough bit is backing up big emotional performances - we had one of those last week and the guys got themselves in the right place to start the game," said Hepher, whose side won away at Castres in the opening round.

"The quality that we produced early on was outstanding.

"We were pleased that we kept sticking at it. We could have easily conceded quite a lot of tries and stepped back and scored a few ourselves, and it would have been a nice game of rugby in the second half.

"I think we fought hard in the second half and defensively we were really good - other than a bounce of the ball we would have kept them out."

Exeter are second in the standings behind Leinster on points difference ahead of a trip to Pretoria to face the Bulls in their return fixture next month.

Hepher said it was important his side keeps on pushing in order to cement a good position, and possibly crucial home advantage in the knockout phase.

"We've still got to get more points to get into the last 16, but you've got to go hunting high seeds for future rounds, whether it's the last 16, quarter-finals or semi-finals," he added.

"Every point in this cup is absolutely crucial so we've got to fight for everything when we get the chance.

"It allows us to go to South Africa on the front foot and be aggressive and try to pick up a memorable win out there."