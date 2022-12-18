Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harvey Biljon's side have scored four tries or more in eight of their 10 wins this season

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon has hailed the commitment of his side after securing a 10th successive win in the Championship.

Reds beat Bedford 45-5 to go three points clear of Ealing at the top after their game at Caldy was postponed.

The top two meet in west London on Christmas Eve in a huge game in the race for the Championship title.

"It comes down to the training programme and the hard work everyone's put in," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The fact that we've grown the squad and we've been able to keep competition for places high, and been able to rotate the squad at certain times, has given us that opportunity to keep that competition for places

"That's just driven performance and driven the standards."

Bedford came into the game in fourth place, but Jersey blew them away with seven tries, and only conceded points when Jake Garside scored an impressive solo effort with the final play of the match.

"I've got to credit everyone for focusing on this game first," added Biljon.

"The Ealing game next week are the games everyone wants to be a part of, from a playing perspective, from a coaching perspective, all those things.

"Let's embrace it, let's get excited about it.

"We know we're going to have to show resilience, we've got to travel, it's Christmas Eve, there's strikes going on, all that's going on.

"Let's prepare this week, enjoy going there and get excited about putting on a performance."