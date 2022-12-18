Premier 15s: Big wins for Gloucester-Hartpury and Exeter as pair stretch away from rest
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Gloucester-Hartpury and Exeter Chiefs enjoyed convincing wins to stay clear at the top of the Premier 15s table.
Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury trounced Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 61-0, while Exeter beat Harlequins 27-0.
Two tries from Maisy Allen plus one apiece from Cliodhna Moloney and Hope Rogers gave Chiefs their win, with all their points scored in the first half.
Gloucester-Hartpury remain unbeaten after five matches following their easy win over last-placed Darlington.